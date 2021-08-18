Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Kane by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield; Kane FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND CENTRAL KANE COUNTIES At 1003 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the upper headwaters of the Paria River. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include the Paria River drainage. This includes the following highways US Route 89 between mile markers 20 and 23. This includes the following streams and drainages Willis Creek, Squaw Creek, Hogeye Creek, Bull Valley Gorge, and the Paria River through the Arizona border. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE