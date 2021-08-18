Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Kane by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 22:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield; Kane FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND CENTRAL KANE COUNTIES At 1003 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the upper headwaters of the Paria River. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include the Paria River drainage. This includes the following highways US Route 89 between mile markers 20 and 23. This includes the following streams and drainages Willis Creek, Squaw Creek, Hogeye Creek, Bull Valley Gorge, and the Paria River through the Arizona border. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Kane County, UT
County
Garfield County, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy