Kane County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, San Juan by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 22:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kane; San Juan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR SAN JUAN AND CENTRAL KANE COUNTIES At 1006 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the upper headwaters of Warm Creek and Last Chance Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lake Powell. This includes the following streams and drainages Warm Creek, Last Chance Creek, and Croton Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Jasper County, INweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Newton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NEWTON AND SOUTHERN JASPER COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rensselaer, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rensselaer, Remington, Collegeville and Foresman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Loudoun; Prince William A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOUDOUN...WEST CENTRAL FAIRFAX AND NORTHWESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES At 738 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Riding, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Centreville, South Riding, Brambleton, Chantilly, Arcola, Catharpin and Woolsey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Haralson County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Haralson, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haralson; Paulding; Polk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL PAULDING, HARALSON AND EASTERN POLK COUNTIES THROUGH 745 PM EDT At 715 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Eubank Lake, or 10 miles northeast of Buchanan...moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Buchanan, Bremen, Rockmart, Waco, Yorkville, Fish Creek, Draketown, Felton, Eubank Lake, Antioch and Van Wert. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson; Pickens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ANDERSON AND CENTRAL PICKENS COUNTIES At 714 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Easley, or near Liberty, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Easley, Pickens, Liberty and Norris. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cook County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook, DuPage, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Will THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL WILL SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allegany, Livingston, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Allegany; Livingston; Wyoming FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN ALLEGANY, WESTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 854 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Letchworth State Park, Portageville, Pike, Castile, Silver Springs, Gainesville, Hunt and Rossburg. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lagrange; Noble A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Noble and Lagrange Counties through 1045 PM EDT At 1020 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lagrange, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lagrange around 1025 PM EDT. Rome City around 1040 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Plaquemines, Upper Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Plaquemines; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jefferson and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 715 PM CDT At 638 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Belle Chasse, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Belle Chasse, Timberlane, Marrero, Harvey, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Woodmere, Lafitte, Estelle, Barataria and Poydras. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Carroll County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Coweta, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Coweta; Douglas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL...SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHWESTERN COWETA COUNTIES At 716 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hannah, or 9 miles east of Carrollton, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Carrollton, Villa Rica, Mount Zion, Whitesburg, Plant Yates, Byers Crossroads, Hannah, Powers Crossroads, Seaton Lake, Fairplay, Handy, Clem, Abilene, John Tanner State Park, Lowell and Treasure Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Oconee County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pickens and northeastern Oconee Counties through 830 PM EDT At 755 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Pickens, or over Devils Fork State Park, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Walhalla, Salem, Devils Fork State Park, Lake Keowee, Keowee Toxaway State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Oconee State Park, Lake Jocassee, Bad Creek and Nine Times. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Mcdowell County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: McDowell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL MCDOWELL COUNTY At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain across the warned area earlier this evening. No rain has occurred since 8 PM and most of the high water has receded. However, some water issues may still be occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Welch, Northfork, Keystone, Kimball and Maybeury. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cook County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WILL...SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lemont, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Penny size hail already has been reported with this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Woodridge, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Palos Hills, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Darien, Willow Springs, Orland Hills, Palos Park and Fairmont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fayette County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Madison, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Madison; Pickaway A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE, NORTHWESTERN PICKAWAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 1215 PM EDT At 1148 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Bloomingburg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 35 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Mount Sterling, New Holland, Deer Creek Lake, Madison Mills, Derby and Pancoastburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
Cook County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook, DuPage, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WILL...SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lemont, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Penny size hail already has been reported with this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Woodridge, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Palos Hills, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Darien, Willow Springs, Orland Hills, Palos Park and Fairmont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hancock County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hancock; Hawkins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hawkins, northeastern Hancock, southeastern Lee and southwestern Scott Counties through 815 PM EDT At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jonesville, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jonesville, Kyles Ford and Pattonsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 06:20:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-25 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all of American Samoa * Through Friday * A stationary front lingering near the islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 7 Taeao Aso Lulu Aukuso 25 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo lata i le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Loudoun; Prince William A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOUDOUN...WEST CENTRAL FAIRFAX AND NORTHWESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES At 738 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Riding, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Centreville, South Riding, Brambleton, Chantilly, Arcola, Catharpin and Woolsey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Greene County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL GREENE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Peoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Peoria A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR TAZEWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN PEORIA COUNTIES At 623 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Peoria to Bellevue to Hanna City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Peoria around 630 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Washington, East Peoria, Creve Coeur, Marquette Heights, Morton, Goodfield and Deer Creek. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 16 and 31. Interstate 474 between mile markers 3 and 14. Interstate 74 between mile markers 90 and 109. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jefferson County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Tuscaloosa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Tuscaloosa and southwestern Jefferson Counties through 715 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over North Johns, or near Bessemer, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Southwestern Birmingham, Bessemer, Hueytown, Fairfield, Pleasant Grove, Midfield, Brighton, Lipscomb, Lake View, Brookwood, Coaling, Sylvan Springs, Vance, North Johns, Abernant, Splash Adventure, Lake Wildwood, Concord, Mercedes Benz Of Alabama and North Bibb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

