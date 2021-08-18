Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: McDowell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL MCDOWELL COUNTY At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain across the warned area earlier this evening. No rain has occurred since 8 PM and most of the high water has receded. However, some water issues may still be occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Welch, Northfork, Keystone, Kimball and Maybeury. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED