Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 22:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kane; San Juan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR SAN JUAN AND CENTRAL KANE COUNTIES At 1006 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the upper headwaters of Warm Creek and Last Chance Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lake Powell. This includes the following streams and drainages Warm Creek, Last Chance Creek, and Croton Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0