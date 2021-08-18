Cancel
Roanoke, VA

Hot biscuits, country ham and community: The Roanoker's trademarks for 80 years

By Fred Sauceman
Johnson City Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive minutes at The Roanoker Restaurant and we felt like regulars. It’s the kind of place where you want to linger over breakfast for hours. In 1941, Crafton Warren and two friends leased “storeroom No. 11 South Jefferson Street in the City of Roanoke, Virginia,” as the lease reads. The terms were for three years, beginning at midnight on May 31, 1941. For the first year, the partners were to pay $125. That would go up to $135 for the second year and $140 by the third. To get them jump-started, Warren and his partners took out a $50 loan, which would come due two months later.

