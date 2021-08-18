North Atlanta aiming for playoffs again after just missing out in 2020

Entering the 2020 season, the bar was set high for new North Atlanta head coach Jamie Aull. The previous fall, the Warriors went 7-4 and advanced to the state playoffs for the first time since 1996, falling to South Paulding in the first round. In the offseason, head coach Sean O’Sullivan departed for the same job at Centennial in Roswell, and Aull, who spent the previous two seasons as North Atlanta’s offensive coordinator, was promoted to head coach.