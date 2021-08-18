Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 18

Aug. 18, 1921: A century ago today the Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported news of larceny and of blowing up a safe. “Charted with burglarious larceny and of blowing up the safe of Carr Brothers here Tuesday morning, alias Lee Burton and Will Martin (sic for Johnson, below)…..were arraigned before Magistrate J.R. Pierce here today and after a preliminary hearing both defendants were bound to await the action of the grand jury. In default of securing bond the two were lodged in jail.”