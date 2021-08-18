Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 18

By Rebecca Henderson
Johnson City Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 18, 1921: A century ago today the Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported news of larceny and of blowing up a safe. “Charted with burglarious larceny and of blowing up the safe of Carr Brothers here Tuesday morning, alias Lee Burton and Will Martin (sic for Johnson, below)…..were arraigned before Magistrate J.R. Pierce here today and after a preliminary hearing both defendants were bound to await the action of the grand jury. In default of securing bond the two were lodged in jail.”

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, VA
Local
Tennessee Government
Bristol, VA
Government
City
Piney Flats, TN
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Watauga, TN
State
Ohio State
Johnson City, TN
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Denver, TN
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Government
City
Johnson City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carr Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy