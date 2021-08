Learn how to eat weeds from the Tucson desert.Frankie Lopez/Unsplash. Weeds. Those pesky little things seem to sprout out of nowhere. They can ruin a perfectly good lawn, all while pulling water and essential moisture from other plants you want to keep alive. While weeding isn’t as much of an issue here in Tucson as it might be somewhere else in the United States, it can still be a prickly issue for anyone doing what they can to maintain any kind of lawn or vegetation. But what if these weeds aren’t all evil? What if you could turn the problem into an edible solution? With an upcoming class here in town, you can learn how to do just that.