Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt is taken to a hospital after getting struck in the head with a line drive vs. the Chicago White Sox

By Chicago Tribune
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt exited Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after getting struck in the head by Brian Goodwin’s liner back to the mound. The game resumed with the bases loaded, no outs and Burch Smith on the mound. Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run single, and Jake Lamb followed with a three-run home run for a 5-0 Sox lead.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lamb
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Burch Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#The Chicago White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

La Russa regrets handling of Kimbrel in Sox' win over Rays

For all the excitement, Tony La Russa was down in the dumps. And he let it be known in his postgame press conference. "I'd be hard-pressed to think about winning a great game and enjoying it less than I do right now," the South Side skipper said after a thrilling extra-inning victory over the team with the American League's best record.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Tony La Russa let White Sox catcher have it after mistake to Vlad Jr.

Not that it matters much with a commanding nine-game lead in the AL Central, but the division-leading White Sox have struggled of late, dropping four of their last five including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Toronto Monday night at Rogers Centre. Cy Young candidate Lance Lynn (who was ejected from his last start after umpire Nick Lentz thought the right-hander was showing him up during a foreign substance check) delivered another gem for Chicago, cruising through seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision. The Pale Hose ace made only one mistake, grooving a 3-0 fastball to Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero, who plopped it into center for an RBI single.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

White Sox hope to hit A’s All-Star Chris Bassitt

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt enters his Tuesday road start against the Chicago White Sox with career highs in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. As Bassitt has accumulated statistics, his teammates’ confidence in their ace has grown. “He throws strikes,” Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman said. “He knows how to...
MLBNWI.com

Chicago White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel moves forward after a talk with Tony La Russa

Chicago White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel walked Manuel Margot on four pitches to begin the eighth inning Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Kevin Kiermaier came to bat representing the tying run. Kimbrel threw three straight balls before tossing his first strike of the inning. He got Kiermaier to line out to second baseman Cèsar Hernández on the next pitch.
MLBnewsbrig.com

White Sox, Yankees give MLB a winning showcase

So the 2021 iterations of the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees walk out of a cornfield in Iowa staged to evoke a 1989 movie wearing throwback uniforms circa 1919. And in baseball, we’re going to remember it as progress. The Field of Dreams Game, in the works for...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Giolito showing he still has ace stuff

Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox has flashed moments of brilliance but has failed to put it together consistently this season. In Friday night’s game, Lucas Giolito provided another reminder to everyone that he is still the ace of this staff. The right-hander was brilliant against the Tampa Bay...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: They have become a first basemen factory

The Chicago White Sox have not been a very good team for the last 10 years or so. They went on a long playoff drought before finally breaking it in 2020. Now, they are going to make the playoffs in two straight seasons for the first time in franchise history. They are elite now but it hasn’t been without its challenges. One aspect of the game, however, that hasn’t been a challenge is the development of first basemen.
MLBdecaturradio.com

White Sox Lose At Blue Jays

Craig Kimbrel’s wild pitch in the 8th inning brought home the winning run for the Blue Jays as the White Sox fell 2-1 in Toronto. Andrew Vaughn drove in Chicago’s lone run and Lance Lynn allowed one-run over seven innings in the loss. The Sox have dropped three straight.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: This Craig Kimbrel stat will blow your mind

The Chicago White Sox had a long list of great relievers. With studs like Garrett Crochet, Aaron Bummer, Michael Kopech, Craig Kimbrel, and Liam Hendriks amongst others, they have an elite group. Tony La Russa is still trying to find the right combination for certain situations. One of the big topics in White Sox land is the closer situation.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Lucas Giolito’s Resurgence Coming at Right Time for White Sox

In mid-June, major league pitchers were forced to conform to the league’s newfound interest in enforcing the use of grip substances — of any type — on the mound. Forget about Spider Tack. Even the time-tested, barely edge-producing concoction of sunscreen and rosin was outlawed, and guys had to adjust accordingly.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays looking for Berrios to turn things around against White Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays will turn to Jose Berrios as they try to build off Monday's thrilling 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. In three meetings against the White Sox this season as a member of the Minnesota Twins, Berrios has an 0-2 record with a 4.50 ERA. Despite his struggles this season against Chicago, the 27-year-old is 12-4 with a 2.91 ERA in 20 career games against the White Sox.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting in White Sox's Tuesday lineup against Toronto

Chicago White Sox utility-man Jake Lamb is batting seventh in Tuesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Lamb will handle designated hitting duties after Andrew Vaughn was kept on Chicago's bench and Eloy Jimenez was named Tuesday's designated hitter. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Jose Berrios, our models...
MLBChicago Sun-Times

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson misses third straight game

Make it three games in a row and four of the last five on the sidelines for Tim Anderson. Although “much improved,” according to manager Tony La Russa, the All-Star shortstop was held from the White Sox lineup with leg soreness in the first of four games in Toronto Monday night.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Shocking movement on MLB top prospects list

The Chicago White Sox have had some big-time prospects throughout the last few years. We have seen stars like Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada, and Lucas Giolito come off the list and become great MLB players. As recently as this season, players like Andrew Vaughn, Michael Kopech, Nick Madrigal, and Garrett Crochet have graduated off the list of the top prospects and become full-time MLB players.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Jose Abreu's first-inning blast leads White Sox over Jays

Jose Abreu hit a three-run home run in the first inning to get things started Tuesday night, and right-hander Dylan Cease struck out seven in seven innings to lead the visiting Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Abreu finished with three hits and four...

Comments / 0

Community Policy