Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt is taken to a hospital after getting struck in the head with a line drive vs. the Chicago White Sox
Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt exited Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after getting struck in the head by Brian Goodwin’s liner back to the mound. The game resumed with the bases loaded, no outs and Burch Smith on the mound. Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run single, and Jake Lamb followed with a three-run home run for a 5-0 Sox lead.www.chatsports.com
