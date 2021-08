Fox Corp. is deepening its commitment to cryptocurrency with a new investment into Eluvio, an end-to-end platform for managing, distributing and monetizing content on the blockchain, the companies said on Wednesday. As part of the investment, which was valued at $100 million, Eluvio will provide the underlying technology powering Blockchain Creative Labs, an NFT company from Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment. Fox’s chief technology officer and president of digital, Paul Cheesbrough, will also join the board at Eluvio. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Eluvio CEO and co-founder Michelle Munson said her company’s technology could be used for everything from minting...