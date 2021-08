(CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured new modular gates being built at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. When finished, they’ll replace four gates at Terminal C. Similar gates will be added in the future, as well. No word yet if these projects will receive money from the infrastructure bill but the transportation secretary and North Texas Democrats in Congress say they’re good examples. Buttigieg said, “Investing in infrastructure is an investment in jobs, it’s an investment in our future. We’re committed to making sure we have a transparent and accountable and also a very purposeful way of getting these funds out.” U.S. Rep....