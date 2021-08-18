Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Alyssa Milano Involved In Car Accident After Uncle Suffers “Possible Heart Attack” On L.A. Highway

By Matt Grobar
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1q4g_0bUpArVq00

Alyssa Milano was involved in a car accident on Tuesday morning after her uncle, Mitch Carp, suffered a possible heart attack while driving on a West Los Angeles highway, Deadline can confirm.

According to report from the California Highway Patrol that we obtained, the actress left the scene uninjured after being picked up by her husband, Dave Bugliari.

She was sitting in the right front passenger seat of a Ford Edge, going south in the #2 lane of the 405, when her uncle “started to have an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack),” and became unconscious.

The SUV he was driving subsequently drifted out of its lane and struck a Black SUV, which fled the scene of the collision. Milano reportedly discovered that her uncle was unconscious when she “felt an impact to the right side” of her vehicle. The report says that she then was able “to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane,” “with the assistance of a good Samaritan.”

Sources told TMZ, which was first to report news of the accident, that Milano helped get the car under control by reaching over to the driver’s side and using her hand to hit the brakes. TMZ also reported that Milano gave her uncle CPR until first responders were able to get to the scene.

When LAPD units arrived, they continued CPR. The Los Angeles City Fire Department took over when they arrived on scene, then transporting Carp to UCLA Westwood Hospital.

Later in the day, Milano took to Twitter to address Tuesday’s events, albeit vaguely. “We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions,” she wrote. “It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important.”

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
West Los Angeles, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Milano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Traffic Accident#Suv#Tmz#Cpr#Lapd#Ucla Westwood Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
Outsider.com

Alyssa Milano Breaks Silence After Giving Her Uncle CPR After ‘Terrifying’ Car Accident: ‘Unsure if He Will Recover’

Hours after the news broke that she and her uncle were in a devastating car accident, former Charmed star Alyssa Milano has broken her silence about the situation. In a statement on her social media accounts this Wednesday (August 18th), Alyssa Milano writes, “Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event. I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack. Resulting in a car crash.
Traffic AccidentsAOL Corp

Alyssa Milano Details ‘Traumatic’ Car Accident, Gives Update on Uncle

Alyssa Milano confirmed that she was involved in a car accident after her uncle Mitchell Carp suffered a heart attack. “Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event,” the actress, 48, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 18. “I was a passenger in a car my uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us. I’ll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me.”
Los Angeles, CAABC7 Los Angeles

Alyssa Milano says her uncle is on life support following last week's car accident

LOS ANGELES -- Alyssa Milano gave fans an update on her uncle following the car accident they were in last week. "Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness. He's on life support," Milano said in a TikTok video. "My brother went there yesterday and played him some oldies, and his whole body started moving. So, he really loved that. The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he's got a long road ahead of him."
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Alyssa Milano Shares An Important Message After Harrowing Car Accident

After the star’s quick-thinking, ET Online notes that once first responders arrived, the would-be congresswoman’s uncle continued to receive CPR at the scene, and he was taken to the hospital. Now, following her harrowing experience, Milano has taken to social media to share her takeaway from the incident. “We should...
Traffic AccidentsInternational Business Times

Alyssa Milano Survives Car Accident, Saves Uncle's Life With CPR

Alyssa Milano and her uncle survived what would have been a tragic car accident if it wasn't for the actress’ presence of mind. According to TMZ, Milano reached over and used her hand to hit the brakes as her uncle, behind the wheel, suffered a medical emergency while they were in the middle of a Los Angeles freeway on Tuesday.
Traffic Accidentsdistrictchronicles.com

Alyssa Milano Saves Herself & Uncle’s Life After Medical Emergency

Alyssa Milano is counting her blessings after a terrifying automobile accident. The “Charmed” actress was involved in a car crash on Tuesday, August 17. Her uncle, Mitch, was operating the vehicle on a Los Angeles freeway at the time of the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. He suffered...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Alyssa Milano Urges Fans To Learn CPR Following Accident

Alyssa Milano is urging fans to learn CPR after she and her uncle were involved in a car accident. Entertainment Tonight reported that the Charmed alum’s Uncle Mitchell was driving on a Los Angeles freeway Tuesday (April 17th) morning when he had a heart attack. Milano issued a lengthy statement...
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Soap star Jay Pickett dies while filming movie scene

(WJW) — Soap opera actor Jay Pickett, 60, passed away while filming a movie Friday. According to Travis Mills, director of the film, “Treasure Valley,” it happened while the crew was on location preparing to film a scene. “There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter DannieLynn Birkhead Visits Locations That Shaped Her Late Mom's Life

DannieLynn Birkhead is retracing the life of her mother, Anna Nicole Smith, over 14 years after her death. For the first time, the late model and reality star's 14-year-old daughter is visiting her mom's hometown of Mexia, Texas, where Anna Nicole spent part of her childhood, alongside her father, Larry Birkhead. The father-daughter duo meets with one of Anna Nicole's high school friends and checks out the places she frequented before becoming famous, all as part of a new 20/20 special.

Comments / 9

Community Policy