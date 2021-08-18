Alyssa Milano Involved In Car Accident After Uncle Suffers “Possible Heart Attack” On L.A. Highway

Alyssa Milano was involved in a car accident on Tuesday morning after her uncle, Mitch Carp, suffered a possible heart attack while driving on a West Los Angeles highway, Deadline can confirm.

According to report from the California Highway Patrol that we obtained, the actress left the scene uninjured after being picked up by her husband, Dave Bugliari.

She was sitting in the right front passenger seat of a Ford Edge, going south in the #2 lane of the 405, when her uncle “started to have an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack),” and became unconscious.

The SUV he was driving subsequently drifted out of its lane and struck a Black SUV, which fled the scene of the collision. Milano reportedly discovered that her uncle was unconscious when she “felt an impact to the right side” of her vehicle. The report says that she then was able “to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane,” “with the assistance of a good Samaritan.”

Sources told TMZ, which was first to report news of the accident, that Milano helped get the car under control by reaching over to the driver’s side and using her hand to hit the brakes. TMZ also reported that Milano gave her uncle CPR until first responders were able to get to the scene.

When LAPD units arrived, they continued CPR. The Los Angeles City Fire Department took over when they arrived on scene, then transporting Carp to UCLA Westwood Hospital.

Later in the day, Milano took to Twitter to address Tuesday’s events, albeit vaguely. “We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions,” she wrote. “It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important.”