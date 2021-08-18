Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky football's starting QB talks about getting the job

By Andrew Chernoff
WLKY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoopsannounced on Sunday that Penn State transfer Will Levis won the starting quarterback job. "It's a big weight off my shoulders," Levis said on Tuesday. "And I think just to have the trust of the coaches... They've definitely expressed that to me, just that I'm the guy for the offense. And don't really have to be looking over my shoulder, even though I'm walking in every day, competing. Beau (Allen) and the other quarterbacks know that that's their job too is to come in and try to take the job from me every day. But it feels great. It's a great feeling just to know that I'm entrusted with running this offense and I'm just excited to get rolling."

www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kentucky#American Football#Penn State#Louisiana Monroe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy