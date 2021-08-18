Kentucky football's starting QB talks about getting the job

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoopsannounced on Sunday that Penn State transfer Will Levis won the starting quarterback job. "It's a big weight off my shoulders," Levis said on Tuesday. "And I think just to have the trust of the coaches... They've definitely expressed that to me, just that I'm the guy for the offense. And don't really have to be looking over my shoulder, even though I'm walking in every day, competing. Beau (Allen) and the other quarterbacks know that that's their job too is to come in and try to take the job from me every day. But it feels great. It's a great feeling just to know that I'm entrusted with running this offense and I'm just excited to get rolling."