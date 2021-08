WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations to our client, Prince George's County on being named first in their size category for the Government Technology 2021 Digital Counties Survey . Over the past year, the county managed to balance the demands of delivering digital tools to support their pandemic responses with continued attention to important initiatives around improved constituent service. Incapsulate is supporting Prince George's County information technology innovation and improved resident services success story at the Maryland Association of Counties conferences starting August 18th. The County is the most recent local government to adopt the Incapsulate Salesforce based 311 Platform in the region. While the City of Baltimore, District of Columbia, and City of Alexandria have adopted the same platform from Incapsulate, Prince George's County has invested in unique innovations of their own and each implementation is tailored to the requests of their leadership.