COVID-19 Vaccination Events in Downtown Homestead Gain Traction

Friday night plans in Downtown Homestead have been going outside the typical dinner and a movie thanks to pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination events hosted at Homestead City Hall Plaza on Friday evenings. Each Friday since July 30th, the City of Homestead and the Florida Department of Emergency Management offered walk-up vaccination events at Homestead City Hall Plaza, located at 100 Civic Court, Homestead, FL 33030. Since the first event, the City has seen the number of vaccinations given out more than double.