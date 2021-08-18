Superior Treatment Persistence With Ustekinumab in Crohn's Disease and Vedolizumab in Ulcerative Colitis Compared With Anti-TNF Biological Agents
Real-world Registry Data From the Persistence Australian National IBD Cohort (PANIC) Study. Background: Medication persistence contributes real-world evidence about treatment effectiveness, tolerability and prescriber and patient acceptability. Aims: To evaluate persistence of biological agents in Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) and the effects of immunomodulator use and treatment...www.medscape.com
