Superior Treatment Persistence With Ustekinumab in Crohn's Disease and Vedolizumab in Ulcerative Colitis Compared With Anti-TNF Biological Agents

Medscape News
 8 days ago

Real-world Registry Data From the Persistence Australian National IBD Cohort (PANIC) Study. Background: Medication persistence contributes real-world evidence about treatment effectiveness, tolerability and prescriber and patient acceptability. Aims: To evaluate persistence of biological agents in Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) and the effects of immunomodulator use and treatment...

www.medscape.com

#Ulcerative Colitis#Persistence#Kaplan Meier#Cox#Uc Vedolizumab#Ibd#Immunogenicity
