Ralph Elmer Dennis of Winchester, VA passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 of natural causes, having lived a long and rich life well. He was born in North Adams, MA on October 21, 1926, the son of Myrtle Smith Dennis and Elmer F. Dennis. He lived in Williamstown and graduated from Williamstown High School in 1944. Upon graduation he served in the infantry during WWII and attained the rank of sergeant. After his discharge he entered a four-year apprenticeship in drafting and design at General Electric. In 1950 he married Carolyn Crum, daughter of Bryon and Rose Crum, and during that marriage they adopted a son Steven. Carolyn unexpectedly died in 1960.