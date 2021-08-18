How Can Nurses Respond to the Nation's Opposition and Skepticism of Vaccines?
As the nation increases its vaccine supplies, expands eligibility to youth over age 12, and has vaccinated over 60% of adults with at least one shot, why is there a slowdown in vaccinations? Perhaps, it is time for nurses to respond to the nation's opposition and skepticism of vaccines. As trusted professionals, we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines when there remains a significant gap in individuals who remain unvaccinated.www.medscape.com
