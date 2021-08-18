Cancel
Public Health

Emergency Airway Management in the Time of COVID-19: Lessons for All?

By Tim M. Cook, M.B.B.S.
Medscape News
 8 days ago

In this edition of ANESTHESIOLOGY, Wong et al. publish an observational study of more than 4,000 emergency tracheal intubations in patients with COVID-19 as part of the intubateCOVID project.[1] The study includes data from 1,722 clinicians, 607 institutions, and 32 countries. Personal protective equipment compliant with World Health Organization (Geneva, Switzerland) guidance was worn by 87.8%, which many would expect to hinder individual and team performance. Of note, practical difficulties caused by physical constraints, visual impairment, and communication problems when wearing personal protective equipment were highlighted in an early report from Wuhan[2] and confirmed in simulation studies.[3]

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airway Management#Covid 19#Observational Study#World Health Organization#Videolaryngoscopy#Intube
