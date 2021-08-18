Letter: Are you willing to gamble with your health?

Nobody likes masks. I hate them — they’re scratchy, hot and awkward, but I still wear one indoors, because masks help protect against COVID-19. Nobody likes needles, either. They scare me, but I got the two-part Moderna vaccine because I want to protect myself and my community, especially against the highly contagious delta variant. A nanosecond of a minor needle prick is much less frightening than what people experience sometimes for weeks at home and in the hospital with COVID. How frightening are breathing tubes to you? And how many more needles will you have to endure throughout your treatment?
