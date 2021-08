Gage Becker’s left foot drove home the lone goal of a 1-0 Yankton victory over Harrisburg Tuesday night at Yankton’s Crane Youngworth Field. “We didn’t complete some of the great runs and some of the great strings of passes that we did have, and when you don’t finish, it makes too many variables,” Dannenbring said. “It is a hard game and that’s why soccer scores are very low, because it’s hard to finish that and put it in the net.”