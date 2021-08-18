Trumbull tourism bureau wins national award for excellence
LOS ANGELES — The Trumbull County Tourism Bureau’s 2020 Trumbull County Visitors Guide on Tuesday won a 2021 Destiny Award from the U.S. Travel Association. The Destiny Awards recognize U.S. Travel destination members for excellence and creative accomplishment in destination marketing and promotion at the local and regional level, according to a news release last week on the bureau's selection as a finalist.www.mahoningmatters.com
