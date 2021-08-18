Cancel
MLB

Jack Morris Apologizes After Attempting an Asian Accent While Talking About Shohei Ohtani

The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 8 days ago
Jack Morris / Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Jack Morris attempted an Asian accent while talking about pitching to Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday night's Detroit TIgers - Los Angeles Angels game. Morris was asked what he would do if he were pitching to Ohtani and responded by saying, "be very, very careful," with an accent. Morris then apologized for his comment as Ohtani came up to the plate in the 9th inning. Here's video:

Just an unbelievable choice.

Morris, 66, is a Hall of Fame pitcher who spent 14 seasons with the Detroit Tigers. He has been working Tigers games for FOX Sports Detroit since 2015. Who knows what will happen next, but he's likely to step away from the booth for a bit.

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

