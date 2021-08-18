Cancel
MLB

Sox react after Chris Bassitt hit in head with line drive

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 8 days ago
That was as scary a sight as you're likely to see on a baseball field. Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin lined a pitch right off Chris Bassitt's head in the second inning of Tuesday night's game at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Oakland Athletics' All-Star pitcher dropping to the ground and holding his head in his hands for a long while, visibly bleeding. He was later carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

