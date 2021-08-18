Sox react after Chris Bassitt hit in head with line drive
That was as scary a sight as you're likely to see on a baseball field. Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin lined a pitch right off Chris Bassitt's head in the second inning of Tuesday night's game at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Oakland Athletics' All-Star pitcher dropping to the ground and holding his head in his hands for a long while, visibly bleeding. He was later carted off the field and taken to the hospital.
