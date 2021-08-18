Letter: Crossing double yellow line not always forbidden
I appreciate Dana Orr’s letter to the editor of July 21 because many motorists have the same impression that crossing a double yellow line is always forbidden. Virginia code Title 46.2, Chapter 8, Section 46.2-804 states: “Wherever a highway is marked with double traffic lines consisting of two immediately adjacent solid yellow lines, no vehicle shall be driven to the left of such lines, except (i) when turning left or (ii) in order to pass a pedestrian or a device moved by human power, including a bicycle, skateboard, or foot-scooter, provided such movement can be made safely…”roanoke.com
