Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

German Marquez stellar on both sides of the ball as Rockies beat Padres

By Patrick Saunders
Denver Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe madness just kept coming Tuesday night at Coors Field, where the Rockies socked it to the faltering Padres again with a 7-3 win. Rockies starter German Marquez, who felt sick most of the day, still managed to take a one-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up three home runs in four at-bats as the Padres cut the lead to 4-3. One of the homers was an inside-the-park job by Jake Cronenthworth.

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Weathers
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Bud Black
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Rockies#Fernando Tatis#German#The National League#Coors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Miguel Cabrera Joins the 500 Home Run Club

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It’s not often that any big league player gets a curtain call...
MLBrockydailynews.com

Giants blast German Marquez again, and Rockies are shut out, again

The San Francisco Giants are German Marquez’s kryptonite. How else do you explain the Giants’ ongoing domination of the Rockies’ best right-hander?. Thursday night, San Francisco scored six runs off Marquez in the fourth inning en route to a 7-0 victory at Oracle Park. Marquez’s final line: seven runs allowed on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
MLBPosted by
97.3 The Fan

Padres swept by Rockies

The Padres lost 7-5 to the Rockies on Wednesday, completing their home sweep of the Padres in Jake Arrieta’s team debut. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler discussed the disappointing sweep by the Rockies.
MLBarcamax.com

Weathers battered again; Rockies walk off Padres

DENVER — Down to their last out, the Padres temporarily staved off the next step toward the end of the plank. But after Trent Grisham’s two-out, three-run homer in the top of the ninth tied the game, C.J. Cron slammed a one-out, first-pitch slider from Daniel Hudson to the seats in right field to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 walk-off victory Monday night at Coors Field.
MLBsemoball.com

Marquez's arm, bat lead Rockies to 7-3 win over Padres

DENVER (AP) -- German Marquez pitched into the seventh inning and helped himself with two hits and two RBIs as the Colorado Rockies overcame three home runs by San Diego and beat the Padres 7-3 on Tuesday night. C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies. The Padres got...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rockies finish sweep of skidding Padres

Trevor Story and Dom Nunez homered, Garrett Hampson had three hits, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 in Denver on Wednesday. C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon had two hits each for the Rockies, who swept the three games from the Padres. Colorado has won seven straight home games against San Diego.
MLBmymotherlode.com

Gonzalez expected to start as Rockies host the Padres

San Diego Padres (67-55, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-66, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Jake Arrieta (5-11, 0.00 ERA) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -107, Padres -110; over/under is 14 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLBfantasypros.com

German Marquez posts worst outing of last two months

Rockies starter German Marquez had his third-worst outing of the season against the Giants on Thursday. The talented 26-year-old allowed a whopping seven runs over four innings of work. His final line included seven hits, zero walks, six strikeouts, and the loss as Colorado ultimately fell to San Francisco by a score of 7-0.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

In debut with Padres, Jake Arrieta ready for Rockies

Jake Arrieta walked off the mound at Coors Field two weeks ago thinking it was his last time pitching in Denver’s thin air. He was knocked around by the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 5, giving up four runs on nine hits in just four innings for the Chicago Cubs. But in a twist, the former Cy Young Award winner will be back on the hill in Denver when he makes his San Diego Padres debut on Wednesday.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Cron homers with one out in 9th, Rockies beat Padres 6-5

C.J. Cron hit a solo homer in the ninth inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night. It was Cron’s 20th homer of the season and came with one out off of Daniel Hudson (4-2). “A guy that’s been swinging the...
MLBNBC San Diego

Offensive Outburst Not Enough – Marquez, Rockies Top Padres

Germán Márquez pitched into the seventh inning and helped himself with two hits and two RBIs as the Colorado Rockies overcame three home runs by San Diego and beat the Padres 7-3 on Tuesday night. C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies. The Padres got solo homers in...
MLBDurango Herald

Senzatela, Rockies to face Hendricks, Cubs

Colorado Rockies (57-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-72, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (14-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -132, Rockies +114; over/under is even. BOTTOM...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

2021-22 MLB free agent power rankings

Much has changed since our last installment of these rankings back on June 10th. Six players signed extensions in lieu of free agency, none beyond Lance Lynn’s two-year, $38M deal with the White Sox. Trevor Bauer has been removed from the rankings, as he remains on paid administrative leave after being accused of sexual assault.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Tuesday's game postponed

Marquez won't start Tuesday against the Cubs since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The game will be made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, and Marquez figures to start one of those contests. The right-hander has a 5.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB across 34.2 innings (six starts) since the All-Star break.
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Colorado-Chicago Cubs Runs

Rockies first. Connor Joe doubles to shallow left field. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shallow infield, Patrick Wisdom to Frank Schwindel. Charlie Blackmon singles to right center field. Connor Joe scores. C.J. Cron singles to shallow center field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Elias Diaz hit by pitch. C.J. Cron to second. Charlie Blackmon to third. Sam Hilliard singles to shallow center field, tagged out at second, Ian Happ to David Bote. Elias Diaz to third. C.J. Cron scores. Charlie Blackmon scores.
MLBDenver Post

Rockies’ home run drought remains a major problem

One of the frustrating themes of the Rockies’ season: Failure to launch. Yes, first baseman C.J. has smacked 21 home runs, seven of them coming in August. That’s provided a boost. The 14 homers off the bat of catcher Elias Diaz have been a bonus. But consider these stats as...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Marquez expected to start for the Rockies against Cubs

Colorado Rockies (57-68, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (55-72, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (11-9, 3.74 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-10, 5.05 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to face the Chicago Cubs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy