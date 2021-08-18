German Marquez stellar on both sides of the ball as Rockies beat Padres
The madness just kept coming Tuesday night at Coors Field, where the Rockies socked it to the faltering Padres again with a 7-3 win. Rockies starter German Marquez, who felt sick most of the day, still managed to take a one-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up three home runs in four at-bats as the Padres cut the lead to 4-3. One of the homers was an inside-the-park job by Jake Cronenthworth.www.denverpost.com
