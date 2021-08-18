Cancel
Daniel Lynch’s strong outing, Hanser Alberto’s double lift Kansas City Royals to win

Derrick
 8 days ago

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch certainly has put that rocky start to his major-league career behind him. The Royals have now won four of his last five starts, and he has a 2.35 ERA during that stretch. Lynch, a left-handed rookie, largely shut down the Houston Astros’ offense...

www.thederrick.com

