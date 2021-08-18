Daniel Lynch’s strong outing, Hanser Alberto’s double lift Kansas City Royals to win

Lynch (3-3) earned the win over Houston on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings. Facing MLB's top run-scoring team, Lynch posted one of the best starts of his young career, as he held Houston to a single run over seven frames while matching his season low with four hits allowed. The left-hander surrendered three baserunners and a run in the third frame but bounced back from there, facing the minimum three batters in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. After looking lost in his first call-up to the big leagues -- Lynch gave up 14 earned runs across eight innings in May -- he has been substantially better in his second go-round with the Royals, registering a 2.35 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over five starts since July 25. That has earned him a stable role in the Royals rotation, and he's slated to get another chance to tame the Astros -- this time on the road -- early next week.