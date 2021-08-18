Prurigo Nodularis: Review and Emerging Treatments

Cancel
Maria Leis, BA; Patrick Fleming, MD, FRCPC; Charles W. Lynde, MD, FRCPC. Prurigo nodularis (PN) is a chronic, recalcitrant inflammatory skin condition characterized by the presence of pruritic nodules. The exact pathogenesis of the disease is unknown, although immune and neural dysregulation are indicated in driving the itch-scratch cycle. Specifically, interleukin-4 and interleukin-31 pathways have been recently implicated in transmission of the pruritic sensation. There are currently no US FDA-approved targeted therapies for the treatment of PN. This article aims to review our present understanding of the disease pathogenesis and treatments, with a focus on emerging therapeutics. Specifically, this article explores the developing use of monoclonal antibodies nemolizumab and dupilumab, opioid receptor modulation and cannabinoids as potential treatments for PN.

