The Bucks and Gazelles soccer seasons got underway Friday evening vs Sioux Falls Lincoln under the lights at Crane-Youngworth Field. The Gazelles fell short 3-0, allowing all three goals in the first half. The Bucks surged to a lead thanks to a go-ahead goal from Braylon Bietz (Beats) late in the second half, but a penalty kick led to Sioux Falls Lincoln tying the game in the final minutes, resulting in a tied contest for the Bucks. Both teams continue their search for their first victory tomorrow evening at the friendly confines of Crane-Youngworth Field vs Harrisburg, with the Gazelles starting at 6pm, Bucks at 8pm.