Here’s what it’s like flying budget carrier French bee across the Atlantic. Whether you’ve long dreamed of visiting the City of Love or know the cafés dotting Boulevard Saint-Germain like the back of your hand, Paris occupies a fixed position near the top of many Americans’ travel bucket lists. In a COVID reality, where much of the world remains off-limits to U.S. citizens, the allure of a French vacation has never been stronger, largely because if we’re fully vaccinated, we can actually get in! It’s perfect timing then for a burgeoning low-cost airline with sparkling new planes to start flying direct to Paris-Orly from New York-Newark Liberty International.