Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron James reacts to Greg Brown's insane between-the-legs dunk

By Cody Taylor
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18icsc_0bUp7t3m00
AP Photo/Chase Stevens

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Greg Brown III on Tuesday capped off the Las Vegas Summer League with his best performance, and even drew high praise from LeBron James in the process.

Brown produced a summer league-high of 13 points and eight rebounds during a 95-92 loss to the Houston Rockets. He finished the contest by shooting 6-of-7 from the field while he also had two blocked shots in 25 minutes of work.

The 43rd overall pick also had probably the dunk of summer league.

The play unfolded with just over a minute to go in the second quarter when Brown found himself in a fastbreak situation. Brown beat everyone down the court following a missed shot and then pulled off the rare between-the-legs slam.

The dunk by Brown immediately got everyone at the Thomas & Mack Center hyped. It also didn’t take long before it started going viral on social media with fans and players alike weighing in on what they just witnessed in summer league.

Count James among those that were blown away by the play.

Brown finished summer league by averaging nine points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots in five games. He also scored in double digits on Thursday after recording 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Trail Blazers signed Brown to a three-year, $4.3 million contract that has the first two seasons fully guaranteed. He was viewed by some to be a potential first-round pick so Portland could have gotten a steal after taking him at 43.

Certainly, he is capable of doing amazing things on the court as we saw on Tuesday.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Trail Blazers#The Houston Rockets#The Thomas Mack Center#The Indiana Pacers#The Trail Blazers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Reportedly Willing To Play With Patrick Beverley If He Gets Bought Out

Patrick Beverley could be headed to a different city soon. Rumors have surfaced suggesting he could get bought out and free to sign with any other franchise in the NBA. After spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the point guard was traded twice in three days; first to the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Minnesota Timberwolves. He can be a solid addition to the T-Wolves, but rumors about his future haven't stopped, and somehow he could end up in Los Angeles again, just not on the Clippers.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ James Harden sends strong warning to LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, rest of NBA

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had a frustrating 2020-21 NBA season. They were the preseason favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals but got tripped up by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. The reality of which was a bitter pill to swallow for the Nets, considering that they likely would have defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals. Brooklyn must have also been the favorites in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, who took down LeBron James and the Lakers in the opening round of the postseason.
NBAYardbarker

Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Kevin Durant, And Other NBA Stars Pick Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James: ‘If You Want To Have Fun, Go Play With LeBron. If You Want To Win, You Play With Kobe’

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are two of the greatest players of all time. In the post-Michael Jordan era, Kobe and LeBron were the two faces of the NBA, that had the most success since Jordan retired for the second time in 1998. Kobe represented the similar win-at-all-costs mentality that Michael Jordan was renowned for.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 Best 3PT Shooters That Can Help LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently acquired Russell Westbrook to fill their void at point guard and to add star power to the roster. He'll certainly be a great addition: Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, and he will be a capable second ballhandler behind LeBron James. Russell Westbrook can also score well when necessary, though with two other superstars on his team the scoring load on him is surely lessened.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ newest teammates speak out after joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers free agent signings and the acquisition of Russell Westbrook became official on Friday. Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, and Talen Horton-Tucker signed their contracts at the Lakers facility then spoke to the media. Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, and Westbrook were not...

Comments / 1

Community Policy