NU Declassified: Ruminating on Room Selection

By Ali McCadden
Daily Northwestern
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcast (nu-declassified): Play in new window | Download. After a year-long pause, Northwestern is reinstating its two-year on-campus live-in requirement for the 2021-22 academic year. Although about 80 percent of first year students lived on campus in 2020-21, according to Residential Services, students in the other 20 percent have lived in off-campus apartments, at home or even in different countries. But this upcoming academic year, that’s all changing. During room selection for returning students in Spring Quarter, students encountered technical difficulties, miscommunications and fierce competition for the best dorms on campus. Many students were forced to resort to their backup plans and their backups for their backup plans.

dailynorthwestern.com

