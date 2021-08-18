Cancel
Femtech: Babyscripts Partners with Privia Health for Remote Pregnancy Care

By Jasmine Pennic
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 8 days ago
– Privia Health, a national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems, has teamed up with Babyscripts, the leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, to provide the Babyscripts platform to their providers, enabling physicians with Privia Women’s Health to deliver cutting-edge remote care to their pregnant and postpartum patients across the nation.

#Health Systems#Femtech#Maternal Health#Babyscripts Partners#Privia Women S Health
