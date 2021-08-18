Femtech: Babyscripts Partners with Privia Health for Remote Pregnancy Care

Does this scenario sound familiar? You bring your car into the dealership for routine servicing. The service representative (patch on his shirt says his name is “Bob”) checks your car history. He tells you they will do the routine service check, but he also recommends the “manifold inspection,” a “carburetor cleaning,” and a “transmission flush.” Now you have no idea what the hell a manifold is or does, but you don’t want Bob to think you are an automobile maintenance moron. So, you give a pseudo-knowing nod as you sheepishly agree to the “new and improved” service plan.