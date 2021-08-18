Nothing else Walt McClements has recorded sounds remotely like A Hole in the Fence. The Los Angeles based-accordion player previously spent his career floating around indie circles, playing in groups like Hurray for the Riff Raff and Weyes Blood and heading his own project Lonesome Leash. His pop songwriting is vanilla and earnest, and the focus on accordion as a focal point provides a passing resemblance to Beirut’s early records, but with traces of post-punk skitter and fewer literary ambitions. By contrast, A Hole in the Fence, his first record under his given name, is all shadow and abstraction, full of heaving drones and flickering specks of reedy treble that steadily fluctuate and churn. While the album’s five pieces for electronically processed accordion sound like tentative steps into the unknown by a composer just figuring out his strengths, McClements often channels feelings of genuine wonder into his layers of swirling, overtone-rich chords.