A Hole in the Fence

By Jonathan Williger
Pitchfork
 8 days ago
Nothing else Walt McClements has recorded sounds remotely like A Hole in the Fence. The Los Angeles based-accordion player previously spent his career floating around indie circles, playing in groups like Hurray for the Riff Raff and Weyes Blood and heading his own project Lonesome Leash. His pop songwriting is vanilla and earnest, and the focus on accordion as a focal point provides a passing resemblance to Beirut’s early records, but with traces of post-punk skitter and fewer literary ambitions. By contrast, A Hole in the Fence, his first record under his given name, is all shadow and abstraction, full of heaving drones and flickering specks of reedy treble that steadily fluctuate and churn. While the album’s five pieces for electronically processed accordion sound like tentative steps into the unknown by a composer just figuring out his strengths, McClements often channels feelings of genuine wonder into his layers of swirling, overtone-rich chords.

Former Trouble Singer Eric Wagner Dead At 62

Eric Wagner, former singer for the hugely important doom metal band Trouble, has died. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Wagner’s son Luke posted the news of his passing in a comment on Trouble’s Facebook page last night. Wagner had been hospitalized for COVID-19 last week. He was 62. Trouble formed...
Kedr Livanskiy Shares New "Boy" Video: Watch

“Boy” is the new single from Kedr Livanskiy’s album Liminal Soul. The track comes with a black and white music video. The visual’s director, Kristina Podobed, said in a statement: “After hearing the song, we realized that this is a classic relationship story that is often found in literature and cinema. We decided to illustrate the romantic as much as possible and not modernize this delicious plot.” Watch the “Boy” video below.
"23"

Cleo Sol’s music soothes as it searches inwards. The soul singer and SAULT vocalist’s new album, Mother, explores the many emotions she associates with motherhood: the ecstasy that accompanies the birth of her child, the mix of empathy and resentment she feels for her own mother, the way her upbringing—“raised under a roof of unfinished dreams”—inhibits her ability to accept love as an adult.
Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Concerts

Nine Inch Nails have canceled all of their 2021 performances. In a statement posted to Twitter, the band wrote: “When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”
Listen to P4K, Top5ivee, Big Sad 1900, 5Much, and Slumlord Trill's "Mainline": The Ones

Over the last several months, L.A.’s P4K, Top5ivee, and 5Much, have contributed to a handful of the best West Coast posse cuts. The trio’s breakout moment was “STL Caps and Jay Hats,” an introduction to their cold-blooded street politics, and they repeated their success with the Ron-Ron-produced “Baby Stone Gorillas.” Their latest, “Mainline,” makes for an unofficial trilogy of sorts. They team up with like-minded local MCs Big Sad 1900 and Slumlord Trill, and each of the original three bring something distinct to the single: P4K’s punchlines are slick enough to compete with the BlueBucksClan dudes, Top5ivee’s ahead of the beat flow is mesmerizing enough that the smooth production becomes an afterthought, and 5Much’s delivery is playful despite the seriousness of his threats. Watch out for this crew.
Rhododendron

A decade ago, Chris d’Eon went looking for the archangel Gabriel in the depths of cyberspace. Having recently returned from a year-long stay at an Indian monastery, he was living in a windowless room in Montreal and working in a call center. The economy was falling apart. Everywhere around him he felt a sense of malaise, a creeping pessimism at odds with Silicon Valley’s utopian promises. It felt clear that God, if He existed, had abandoned us; if His messenger was out there, d’Eon reasoned, he might be lurking somewhere in the chaos of the internet.
Listen to Pink Navel's "DIY TWITTER": The Ones

Pink Navel takes a collage-like approach to music. They sample their surroundings, spit bars with an out-of-breath vigor, and loop playful, syncopated beats without a second thought. The Maine-based rapper started in Boston’s music scene as a punk rock musician, before transitioning into a lo-fi rapper who takes their influences from poetry. In their single, “DIY TWITTER,” an eclectic gem from their live-recorded album EPIC, Navel invites listeners into a DIY heaven. Jumping into an audio clip of a cheering audience, they confidently state, “I’m black, blackity black, weird as hell too,” before scruffily singing, “​​When I was all around/Traveling with my crew/All I could really think/Was if I had the brew,” over a simple piano melody. It’s a dynamic track that engulfs you deeper into Navel’s world with each listen.
"Star-Crossed"

In July of 2020, Kacey Musgraves and fellow singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly announced their divorce, after two and a half years of marriage, via a joint statement that called the couple’s love “a soul connection that can never be erased.” Musgraves isn’t shying away from her real-life breakup in her music either, telling one recent interviewer that the follow-up to 2018’s brilliant pop-country bliss-out Golden Hour will be a full-fledged “post-divorce album, bursting the fucking bubble.” The first song to arrive from her newly announced album Star-Crossed is the opener and title track, which seems to float in the air significantly, leaving the impression that maybe later tracks are where she’ll come in with a sharp pin.
Sylva Sylvarum

Crys cole and James Rushford’s music was not made for kitchens or cars. Their work is so subtle that the smallest distraction—the noise from an AC unit, the rumble of a passing truck—threatens to drown out its nuances. The Canadian sound artist and Australian composer, who together record as Ora Clementi, specialize in small, quiet sounds evocative of rustling leaves, rubbed wineglass rims, and humming fluorescent bulbs. Silence the noise around you, and their work opens up a world of vivid and suggestive detail.
Aisles EP

Angel Olsen doesn’t want you reading too much into her new Aisles EP. On the heels of two of her most emotionally taxing albums yet, she’s recorded something entirely out of character: a covers EP of ’80s hits she’s heard at the grocery store. It’s not a declaration of a lighter new direction, or a sign that she’s entered a Weezer-y, internet-pandering phase of her career. They’re just some covers, she insists. “I know it’s not really in my history to do something unintentional or just for the hell of it,” she writes in notes accompanying the EP. “I just wanted to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous.”
Listen to JayBucks' "She Got Opps 2": The Ones

JayBucks is a romantic. On “She Got Opps 2,” he swoons for the latest girl to capture his heart, dreaming of a Bonnie and Clyde-style relationship. Over a drill flip of Childish Gambino’s “3005”—words that wouldn’t make sense a year ago, but now it’s nothing out of the ordinary—he raps, “She got opps too, I got opps too/Let’s make it boom, let’s clear the whole room,” and doesn’t it just make your heart melt? He goes into further detail about what he imagines to be the perfect relationship, and no, it doesn’t include overrated junk like nice dinners out and emotional intimacy: “Could you hold the grip for me?/Could you roll a spliff for me?” Love is in the air.
Stream Jesu's sludge-gazy remix of Julien Baker's "Favor"

Jesu (aka Justin Broadrick of Godflesh and tons of other projects) has shared his remix of "Favor" from Julien Baker's upcoming Little Oblivion Remixes EP (due 9/1 via Matador). The original is a breezy, folky indie rock song, and Justin basically turns it into the kind of shoegazy sludge metal that Jesu is best known for. Julien's vocals fit the new backdrop perfectly; if you didn't know any better, you might think she intended to record it this way. Listen below.
Listen to World Tour Mafia's "John Wall" [ft. Brooks and G.T.]: The Ones

Scoob, DaeMoney, Miles, Solid, and Milt are World Tour Mafia, a baby-faced crew of rappers armed with lethargic flows who wholeheartedly believe they are the coolest clique anywhere. World Tour Mafia or Die is not a cult slogan, but the title of their debut mixtape, where they give everyone in the group a moment in the limelight and bring more established elders into the fold. On “John Wall,” Milt takes the centerstage (alongside the like minded Brooks and Detroit veteran G.T.), providing lifestyle raps delivered with a shrug—it’s a pretty good sample of World Tour Mafia’s bread and butter. Milt isn’t trying to be a lyrical mastermind, instead he merely conveys this simple message: If you aren’t hip to the group’s style, lingo, and network, you might as well fall off the face of the Earth. He’s so confident about their collective flyness that this must be somewhat true.
Tom Morello's "Driving to Texas" with Phantogram in new 'The Atlas Underground Fire' song

Has released a new song called “Driving to Texas,” a track off the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s upcoming solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire. The tune is a collaboration with Phantogram, and, for the most part, sounds like the dreamy, electronic-tinged music you’d find on the duo’s own albums. Eventually, though, it builds to a wailing, quintessential Morello guitar solo at the end.
8 Songs That Prove Charlie Watts Was the Coolest Rolling Stone

He was the least rock’n’roll member of the World’s Greatest Rock’n’Roll Band—which automatically made him the coolest one. Charlie Watts was the Rolling Stones’ resident Renaissance man: the impeccably styled, eternally blasé timekeeper who never really shared his bandmates’ voracious appetite for sex, drugs, and rock’n’roll, preferring monogamy, illustration, and jazz instead. To say he approached his 58-year tenure as the band’s drummer like a job is no insult, but rather the highest of compliments. Like the pilot with whom you entrust your life whenever you board a flight, Watts was dedicated to making sure the Stones always got where they needed to go, on time and with minimal turbulence.
Helado Negro Shares New Song "Outside the Outside": Listen

Helado Negro has shared another new song from his forthcoming album Far In. This one’s titled “Outside the Outside,” and the visual features home video footage of his family’s parties in South Florida in the 1980s. Check it out below. Helado Negro’s Roberto Carlos Lange shared a statement about the...
Irreversible Entanglements

In a crowded field of revolutionary jazz groups, Irreversible Entanglements aim to keep the music as radical as their vision. “Open the Gates,” the title track of their forthcoming album, is no different. Rolling percussion (provided by drummer Tcheser Holmes) and a steady bass riff (courtesy of Luke Stewart) build a sturdy pulpit for Moor Mother’s liberatory declarations. She goes from determined to abstract in the space of a few lines: “Open the gates, we arrive, energy time/Universal sound law, not guilty, not doing time.” The demand for freedom, echoed by the unrelenting pounding of the rhythm section, is familiar yet bold. Though we’ve heard similar sentiments from the band before—as on the propulsive “No Mas,” where Moor Mother called for an end to the forces of division over Holmes’ clattering percussion and Aquiles Navarro’s stabs of trumpet—this is no mere retread.
Primordial Arcana

Wolves in the Throne Room’s early albums imbued black metal’s towering riffs and pummeling drums with a striking sense of place. Brothers Nathan and Aaron Weaver shared a deep communion with the forests and rivers of the Pacific Northwest, and they sought to capture that beauty and power in music. Their so-called Cascadian black metal felt like a uniquely North American answer to the frostbitten sound of Norwegian bands like Immortal and Enslaved. On Primordial Arcana, the band’s disappointing seventh album, they sound like they need to come out of the woods.

