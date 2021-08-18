Man drowns in South Algonquin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 65-year-old man drowned Thursday on Leech Lake in northern Minnesota.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that a 911 caller reported around 1 p.m. that a man was struggling near a pontoon in the water near Sand Point. The caller said that they lost sight of the man, even say they got closer to the water.
Responding deputes found the pontoon, and began searching for the man with the help of Leech Lake Tribal Police and DNR officers. About an hour later, crews found the man’s body in the water.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
