Man drowns in South Algonquin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 66-year-old man drowned in Ruth Lake in Emily on Monday, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of an unconscious man who had been retrieved from the water near the lake access around 3 p.m. Boaters nearby told authorities that the victim had been swimming by a pontoon when he became “distressed” and after several attempts to get a flotation device to him, he became unresponsive. The victim was brought to shore and life-saving measures were performed with no success. Authorities pronounced the victim dead at the scene and identified him as Edward Rando from Towanda, Kansas. The victim was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office where they will determine the official cause of death.