Man drowns in South Algonquin

By myFM News/Oldies 107.7 staff
renfrewtoday.ca
 8 days ago

A capsized canoe at Galeairy Lake in South Algonquin Township led to the death of the one occupant who was not wearing a life jacket. Killaloe OPP were called out to investigate the incident Saturday (August 14th) about 12:42PM. The police investigation revealed that two children and an adult male...

