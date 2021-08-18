Clark County Pet of the Week

Daisy is a very sweet approximately 6 year old mixed breed that needs a family to love her. Daisy is around 60 lbs of love and affection. Daisy is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed for only $22 as she is our Pet of the Week. Come meet Lilly at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield, Ohio, 45502. The Clark County Dog Shelter is open noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The shelter can be reached at 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information.