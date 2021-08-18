Basic Tools

Over the last several months, L.A.’s P4K, Top5ivee, and 5Much, have contributed to a handful of the best West Coast posse cuts. The trio’s breakout moment was “STL Caps and Jay Hats,” an introduction to their cold-blooded street politics, and they repeated their success with the Ron-Ron-produced “Baby Stone Gorillas.” Their latest, “Mainline,” makes for an unofficial trilogy of sorts. They team up with like-minded local MCs Big Sad 1900 and Slumlord Trill, and each of the original three bring something distinct to the single: P4K’s punchlines are slick enough to compete with the BlueBucksClan dudes, Top5ivee’s ahead of the beat flow is mesmerizing enough that the smooth production becomes an afterthought, and 5Much’s delivery is playful despite the seriousness of his threats. Watch out for this crew.