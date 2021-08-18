Cancel
Following solid solo efforts from members Gavsborg, Time Cow, and Shanique Marie, Equiknoxx’s Basic Tools is the fourth full-length from Jamaica’s most endearingly experimental ensemble since Ward 21. While not as outré as Time Cow’s Glory—a remarkable EP released in June with vocalist Craig “Giark” Dixon, bringing Jamaica’s outernational forms back home by mixing up post-punk, Compass Point grooves, and steppers-style reggae—Basic Tools finds the group back in a comfy pocket: distilling studio vibes and creative camaraderie from Kingston to Manchester, Birmingham to New York. Buttressed by additional vocalists Bobby Blackbird, Kemikal Splash, and a host of guests, the crew’s members all take their turns and let the seams show, leaving studio banter and mis-cut samples in the mix, and going with inspired, single-take vocal performances in order to evoke the excitement and back-and-forth of classic dancehall and hip-hop mixtapes. But while the album may have an off-the-cuff quality, the “offness” always seems deliberate and the cuffs are crisp.

Rhododendron

A decade ago, Chris d’Eon went looking for the archangel Gabriel in the depths of cyberspace. Having recently returned from a year-long stay at an Indian monastery, he was living in a windowless room in Montreal and working in a call center. The economy was falling apart. Everywhere around him he felt a sense of malaise, a creeping pessimism at odds with Silicon Valley’s utopian promises. It felt clear that God, if He existed, had abandoned us; if His messenger was out there, d’Eon reasoned, he might be lurking somewhere in the chaos of the internet.
Listen to P4K, Top5ivee, Big Sad 1900, 5Much, and Slumlord Trill’s “Mainline”: The Ones

Over the last several months, L.A.’s P4K, Top5ivee, and 5Much, have contributed to a handful of the best West Coast posse cuts. The trio’s breakout moment was “STL Caps and Jay Hats,” an introduction to their cold-blooded street politics, and they repeated their success with the Ron-Ron-produced “Baby Stone Gorillas.” Their latest, “Mainline,” makes for an unofficial trilogy of sorts. They team up with like-minded local MCs Big Sad 1900 and Slumlord Trill, and each of the original three bring something distinct to the single: P4K’s punchlines are slick enough to compete with the BlueBucksClan dudes, Top5ivee’s ahead of the beat flow is mesmerizing enough that the smooth production becomes an afterthought, and 5Much’s delivery is playful despite the seriousness of his threats. Watch out for this crew.
Draw Down the Moon

In the early-to-mid-2010s, an earnest, urbane kind of indie rock ruled festival stages, Tumblr, and the pages of NME. Bands like Foals, Two Door Cinema Club, and the Wombats captured the hearts and minds of teens who craved the accessibility of pop but could only accept it when gussied up with skinny jeans, button-downs, and over-enunciated vowels. The sound was poreless, grit-free, and brutally effective: The squeaky-clean riffs and perfectly timed beats of songs like “My Number” or “Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)” are still etched deep in the millennial psyche.
Body Jumper

By the time musician Jonathan Lopez and vocalist Christian Petty crossed paths at a screening of the 2016 black comedy horror film, The Greasy Strangler, Provoker was already Lopez’s side project—an outlet he conceived in hopes of composing film scores—and Petty had been making R&B music of his own. After bringing bassist Wil Palacios and drummer Kristian Moreno into the fold, and releasing the EP Dark Angel in 2018, Lopez and Petty built up a fanbase on Instagram from scratch. Once their online aesthetic was realized, and COVID-19 halted the band’s 2020 North American tour, the Bay Area distortion bros attempted to become modern translators of anguish and torment in the digital age. Filled with muted vocals and no wave melodies, their debut album, Body Jumper, uses 1980s horror tropes and video games to reflect on contemporary alienation.
Sylva Sylvarum

Crys cole and James Rushford’s music was not made for kitchens or cars. Their work is so subtle that the smallest distraction—the noise from an AC unit, the rumble of a passing truck—threatens to drown out its nuances. The Canadian sound artist and Australian composer, who together record as Ora Clementi, specialize in small, quiet sounds evocative of rustling leaves, rubbed wineglass rims, and humming fluorescent bulbs. Silence the noise around you, and their work opens up a world of vivid and suggestive detail.
’Til I Start Speaking

Four years ago, Katy Morley accepted solitude. After putting out two lovelorn, trip-hop-influenced EPs, the Minneapolis-born, London-based singer, whose pen name is Morly, released “Sleeping in My Own Bed,” a track that emphasized her newfound fulfillment with a jazzy full-band arrangement. This song appears remixed and remastered on Morly’s debut album ‘Til I Start Speaking, functioning as the final entry of a trilogy—following the lethargic title track and the smoky reflection “Dance to You”—about contented singledom. Throughout the album, Morly drifts between resigned longing and reciprocated love, painting in every shade of heartbreak and romance along the way.
Furrows – “Grey Cities”

Fisher King is the debut album from Furrows, aka singer-songwriter and former Berklee jazz student Peter Wagner. Supposedly Grizzly Bear’s Yellow House was a big deal for him, and you can hear it in his music, though Fisher King‘s lead single “Grey Cities” errs more on the brisk and featherweight side, in the airspace between Sufjan Stevens and Beach Fossils.
English Dub Review: SSSS. Dynazenon “What Is This Pain?”

Yume’s sister might have been getting bullied which led to her possible suicide. Koyomi spends time with Inamoto again but this time her husband shows up. He drowns his sorrows drinking with Mujina, who takes his Dyna Striker. No one is in the right mindset to fight the kaiju that shows up. Mujina seems to be a completely different person after dominating the kaiju. All seems lost till a giant hero steps in to save the day?
Out of the Clouds: Jade Bird

When last we spoke in February ’21, Jade Bird was hovering somewhere between anticipation and dread, elated with a new album in the can but wary of its street date and increasingly dim pandemic tour prospects. Flash-forward to today and the 23-year-old English songstress is currently supporting the much-anticipated release of Different Kinds Of Light with a fun run through UK record stores while champing at the proverbial bit to dive headfirst into her first United States tour since COVID-19. Recorded in Nashville over a 2-week session with it producer Dave Cobb, DKOL sidesteps the Americana chanteuse cannon often leveled in Jade’s direction, blending guitar alt-magic and sophisticated tone with lean confessional, confrontational compositions full of Marr-ish Britpop caution and reverb-drenched attack.
Tools for the outdoors

Outdoorsmen often find themselves wondering what to bring into the bush. There are sometimes heated discussions about whether to bring a knife, axe or machete out into the bush. Everyone agrees that each reigns supreme in one area or another, but one can still hear folks say that they prefer one or another generally above all else in survival. The simple fact remains that were anyone to be sent anywhere in the world, there is always a better tool for the job.
An online archive is documenting 30 years of dance music history

The Dance Music Archive is an online database that documents 30 years of dance music and rave culture. Just launched, the website allows visitors to explore each decade of dance music history from the 1980s onwards, through DJ mixes, radio shows, blogs, artwork and more. The team has ripped CDs, gathered physical documents and curated Spotify playlists to create an exciting audio-visual timeline.
Sampling with MPE in Sampler

In our latest video on YouTube, we asked Kédu Carlö to show us how they use the MPE feature in Sampler to rework elements of their tracks for live performance. IIn this tutorial, Carly and Jess from Kédu Carlö show us how to use MPE within Sampler in Ableton Live 11. MPE, or MIDI Polyphonic Expression, is a way of using MIDI that allows digital instruments to behave more like acoustic instruments in terms of polyphonic sound control. Using MPE players can modulate parameters like timbre, pitch, and amplitude — all at the same time.
Life Skills Basics 101

I have no recollection whatsoever of taking Life Skills Basics 101. Chances are you also took the course, but have no memory of it either. Life Skills Basics 101 training begins at birth and continues for the next three to four years. During that time, most of us learn skills that are essential to our safety, maturity, education, vocation, and, well, our ability to muddle through life without embarrassing ourselves too often.
Video Premiere: "Silver Lining" by Emily Frembgen

Living in New York City, but originally from Denver, and doing a whole lot of living in between, singer-songwriter/musician Emily Frembgen is set to self-release her engaging and perceptive album, It’s Me or the Dog, on September 24th. After a successful tour and two albums with Denver indie-rock band Language...
Q Acoustics 3020i review

Deep in size, deep in sonic analysis, these standmounts will make great first speakers. Consistency is an admirable trait in the manufacture of hi-fi kit. But when reviewing the second or third product in a range, it doesn’t make our jobs any easier. Struggling for new ways to describe what...
Adrian Sutherland releases “Once That Was You”

Adrian Sutherland is pleased to announce the release of his second single “Once That Was You”, from his upcoming debut solo album When The Magic Hits due out September 17, 2021. “Once That Was You” is Sutherland’s second release from his debut album. The track was co-written with Jay Semko...
A Martyr’s Reward

The art of Ka is quiet. He raps in a smoky mutter, subdued yet trenchant, and over the last decade, his largely self-produced beats have molted into wispy, drumless loops. But listen closely and you’ll be rewarded with rich networks of detail that bore into the realities of a 49-year-old’s neglected Brownsville neighborhood. This music is often likened to audiobooks, literature, epic poetry, which is to say that it defiantly demands your full attention. And as the zeitgeist has centered steely, East Coast formalism the last couple years from the Griselda crew and the Alchemist, Ka seems to be receiving plenty of it.
Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76

Sad news out of the TV world as the news has broken that Michael Nader has died. The Dynasty and All My Children star died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister shared in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com.

