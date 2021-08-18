Stronger Together: A Remedy to Third-Party Cyber Risk in Healthcare
Controlling healthcare costs while delivering faster and better patient care is predicated upon the secure digitization and distribution of health information, from clinicians to medical devices to EMR and EHR systems, and more. The healthcare blueprint looks and operates much differently from what’s built for other industries, with vendors and other third parties supplying most of the components that make up today’s healthcare provider infrastructure. It’s increasing the attack surface area, which includes susceptibility to data breaches, vulnerability to ransomware, and attacks on medical devices.hitconsultant.net
