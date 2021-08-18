Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Stronger Together: A Remedy to Third-Party Cyber Risk in Healthcare

By Taylor Davis of KLAS, Ed Gaudet of Censinet.
Posted by 
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Controlling healthcare costs while delivering faster and better patient care is predicated upon the secure digitization and distribution of health information, from clinicians to medical devices to EMR and EHR systems, and more. The healthcare blueprint looks and operates much differently from what’s built for other industries, with vendors and other third parties supplying most of the components that make up today’s healthcare provider infrastructure. It’s increasing the attack surface area, which includes susceptibility to data breaches, vulnerability to ransomware, and attacks on medical devices.

hitconsultant.net

Comments / 0

HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

Atlanta, GA
489
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

 https://hitconsultant.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare Industry#Cyber Insurance#Cyberattack#Emr#Ehr#The Wall Street Journal#Ciso#Biomed#Irb#Grc#Phi#Fox#The Phi Henhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Technologyhealthcareittoday.com

Break Up the IT Block Party: Facilitating Healthcare Collaboration

The following is a guest article by Damian Chung, Business Information Security Officer at Netskope. Healthcare organizations still seem to think that blocking all access to unapproved cloud storage or cloud collaboration tools means that they’re preventing leakage of sensitive information. But as the old saying goes, “Data flows like water.” Eventually, it’s going to find the holes and escape.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

State of IT and Cyber Risk Management Survey Report 2021

Security teams and risk professionals consistently ensure the effectiveness of their cyber defense mechanism. The ongoing pandemic has intensified their challenges as they now have to ensure cyber resilience for their organizations in a hostile open environment. As organizations looked to quickly adjust to the new normal, cyber adversaries were also on the lookout to exploit any vulnerabilities or loopholes. Organizations should adopt matured cyber risk management program, providing a holistic view of their cyber risk & compliance posture. Automated IT GRC solutions can greatly help security teams in their pursuit of achieving cyber certainty.
Softwaredevops.com

How Third-Party Security Assurance Enhances DevSecOps

Enterprises are constantly trying to do more with less today, and do it faster to gain competitive advantages and grow revenue. Nowhere is this more prevalent than in their internal software development processes. The movement to third-party or external sources of code is a natural reaction to “faster” release cycles. However, this need for speed can have unintended downstream security consequences for application development teams.
EconomyDark Reading

How to Make Your Next Third-Party Risk Conversation Less Awkward

One of the scariest things about last year's SolarWinds data breach, which impacted the world's largest companies and some of the United States' most secure government offices, was how far-reaching it was. The attack was introduced through SolarWinds, a US firm that counted all those companies and agencies as clients....
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

Effective cyber risk mitigation requires a holistic mindset-shift

Every day, swathes of global bad actors attempt to attack your critical company infrastructure. It’s a daunting proposition. What’s more, it can be challenging to know where to start regarding security and risk mitigation. However, the solution often begins with going back to basics. A report from the Center for...
Public SafetyStamford Advocate

Healthcare Executives Invited to Engage with FBI Veteran on Cyber Threat Climate

Harmony Healthcare to host free 1-hour digital event exploring prevention tips. Harmony Healthcare, a leader in delivering experts within health information technology, reimbursement, and population health, will host a 1-hour virtual event on the cyber threat landscape presented by Todd Renner, Supervisory Special Agent for the FBI. At this important event, participants will have the opportunity to engage with Renner, a 20-year FBI veteran, on the evolution of cyber threat monitoring and insightful prevention recommendations for healthcare organizations of any size. This September 22nd event is free, and Harmony invites C-suite healthcare executives to attend.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Alleged HVAC Hack Shines Spotlight on OT Risks to Healthcare

A hacking incident that reportedly targeted a Massachusetts-based vendor that provides HVAC systems to several Boston-area hospitals and others shines a spotlight on the growing cybersecurity risks involving IoT devices and OT equipment. The blog DataBreaches.net reported Wednesday that it had recently been contacted by a threat actor who claimed...
HealthMedCity News

Why patient loyalty in health care matters: Why now and how to get started

When it comes to loyalty, many industries might immediately come to mind, but what about health care? Loyalty in health care has been talked about for some time, yet the reality is that the implementation of patient loyalty remains largely in concept and discussion. Given the tremendous opportunity it presents to those who are committed to better serving their patients, it’s time to move patient loyalty into the mainstream across healthcare sectors.
Businessaithority.com

Net Health Partners with Organogenesis for More Efficient Insurance Benefits Verification

Agreement Streamlines Insurance Verification Process. Net Health, a leading provider of cloud-based software for specialty medical providers, announced that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), has become the first company to utilize Net Health® Wound Care’s latest CTP Connections Module to electronically submit insurance benefits verification forms. Through this partnership, hospital and outpatient wound care providers can quickly and efficiently verify benefits for Organogenesis’s portfolio of cell and tissue-based products.
TechnologyTechRepublic

Why it's important to create a common language of cyber risk

All departments of an organization need to be on the same page where cybersecurity is concerned, and that will only happen if the terminology used is understood by all. Things work better when everyone is on the same page, and that includes the ability to discuss a topic using language that imparts the same meaning to all.
Businessaithority.com

SecurityScorecard Partners With Tenable to Deliver Complete Cyber Risk Monitoring

Partnership Creates Monitoring and Reporting Tool for Blending Internal and External Risk Assessments. SecurityScorecard, the global leader in security ratings, announces a partnership with Tenable, the Cyber Exposure company, to deliver a comprehensive view into an organization’s risk posture by marrying Tenable’s unmatched visibility and depth of analytics into enterprise environments with external cyber monitoring powered by SecurityScorecard. As a result of this partnership, CISOs, IT leaders and security teams are able to review their SecurityScorecard rating, assess their external cybersecurity health, and understand their risk posture directly within the Tenable Lumin dashboard.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Alera Group Acquires Third-Party Administrator Related Risk

Alera Group, an independent, national insurance and wealth management firm, acquired Related Risk, a third-party administrator (TPA) that helps insurance companies and employers generate new premiums and profits by accelerating product speed-to-market while ensuring compliance with emerging and evolving statutory disability and paid family leave benefits. Serving New York, New...
HealthHealthcare IT News

AWS on AI, machine learning, interoperability improving patient outcomes

As the country moves toward value-based care, artificial intelligence and machine learning – paired with data interoperability – have the potential to improve patient outcomes while driving operational efficiency to lower the overall cost of care. By enabling interoperability securely and supporting healthcare providers with predictive machine learning models and...
EconomyCIO

Taking A Confident Approach Toward Managing Third-Party Risk

Today, every company finds itself part of a digital data web along with its partners, vendors, and other third-party organisations. However, building new digital relationships with third parties often increases risk exposure. Fortunately, IT teams can reduce that risk through all stages of the vendor onboarding, monitoring, and reassessment lifecycle. This white paper discusses how businesses can reduce the risk posed by creating new digital relationships with third-parties.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Health Plans Proactively Address Member Hassles With Welltok

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANOC, or annual notice of change, is a traditional time for Medicare Advantage members to evaluate health plan coverage, giving them reason to switch plans at an alarming rate. Welltok, the consumer activation company, has been helping Medicare Advantage plans keep members happy despite plan coverage changes with targeted, post-ANOC campaigns that address member hassles and reinforce plan value—boosting retention rates by up to 2.5% (tens of thousands of members) for a national plan.
Mental Healthhealthitsecurity.com

Top 3 Trends in Behavioral Health Integration

In an integrated care system, patients can discuss their physician and behavioral health needs with their primary care provider in the same visit. The care team can review diagnoses, treatment plans, medications, and other patient needs in real time to develop an integrated approach, informed by a holistic view of the patients’ situation. Separate appointments spread over time by providers who may not be in communication or coordination with each other will inherently create division or siloes in patient care.
Health ServicesNew Haven Register

Opinion: Aetna should stop overruling doctors on care

I am not qualified to be an insurance executive. I have no experience underwriting coverage policies, I’ve never adjudicated a claim and I hold no license granting me the right to “practice” insurance. What I do know is ophthalmology. It took 12 years of training and education to earn a...
Health Servicesbeckersspine.com

What survey of 100 private hospitals says about pandemic's effect on orthopedic care

Regional variations in patient volumes continue at hospitals across the U.S., but many returned to 2019 levels in June and July, according to a McKinsey & Company survey. The management consulting firm surveyed leaders from 100 large private sector hospitals to determine how COVID-19 had affected hospital volumes and find out the expectations and implications for the coming years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy