Company is selected among thousands of international organizations for its innovative virtual & hybrid event platform. Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced that the Cvent Attendee Hub® has been selected as the winner of the “Event Management Innovation” award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry today. The Cvent Attendee Hub, first unveiled in August 2020, empowers users to create more engaging, impactful experiences for their virtual, hybrid, and in-person events.