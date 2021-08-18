Dreams Still Inspire
In 2018, as Kanye West helmed G.O.O.D. Music’s infamous Wyoming sessions, he also made time for undersung Chicago rappers E.P. da Hellcat and Olskool Ice-Gre. As Abstract Mindstate, the pair had worked with West on their first and second albums in the early 2000s, but a one-two punch of bad and worse luck derailed the duo’s career. In Wyoming, their fortune improved after one of their old mixtapes helped West overcome writer’s block. In return, he offered to reunite and produce them. Dreams Still Inspire captures the joy and bonhomie of this impromptu reunion, celebrating the pair’s legacy and their wayward path back to rap.pitchfork.com
