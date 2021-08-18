Dreams Still Inspire

For as beautiful and eclectic as life can be, the problem with it much of the time comes down to a single question: what are we actually supposed to do here? At any given moment, we could strap on running shoes to race a mile or instead stuff our mouths with candy. In other words—Sierra Ferrell’s to be exact—“We’re thrown into this life, then one day we must die.” Human beings have been trying to make sense of this predicament forever. But one of the prettiest renditions of this philosophical excavation is Ferrell’s newest song, “In Dreams,” which is also one of the lead singles from her latest LP, Long Time Coming, out today (August 20).