In 2018, as Kanye West helmed G.O.O.D. Music’s infamous Wyoming sessions, he also made time for undersung Chicago rappers E.P. da Hellcat and Olskool Ice-Gre. As Abstract Mindstate, the pair had worked with West on their first and second albums in the early 2000s, but a one-two punch of bad and worse luck derailed the duo’s career. In Wyoming, their fortune improved after one of their old mixtapes helped West overcome writer’s block. In return, he offered to reunite and produce them. Dreams Still Inspire captures the joy and bonhomie of this impromptu reunion, celebrating the pair’s legacy and their wayward path back to rap.

MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“23”

Cleo Sol’s music soothes as it searches inwards. The soul singer and SAULT vocalist’s new album, Mother, explores the many emotions she associates with motherhood: the ecstasy that accompanies the birth of her child, the mix of empathy and resentment she feels for her own mother, the way her upbringing—“raised under a roof of unfinished dreams”—inhibits her ability to accept love as an adult.
MusicPeople

Tiera Hopes to Inspire Other Black Female Artists: 'It's Nice to Be That Sounding Board'

Rising country star Tiera hopes to be an inspiration for other Black female artists. The singer-songwriter opened up about her journey in a new episode of Spotify's Frequency content brand, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of global artists representing different sounds and genres. The platform launched the global initiative this year to cultivate a holistic destination for celebrating Black art, entertainment, creativity, culture and community.
Musicstereoboard.com

Abstract Mindstate - Dreams Still Inspire (Album Review)

With Kanye West’s new album ‘Donda’ delayed for another week (or whatever) greater focus has been thrown on a different project connected to the rapper-producer-magnate: the return of Chicago hip hop duo Abstract Mindstate. ‘Dreams Still Inspire’ reunites Olskool Ice-Gre and E.P Da Hellcat over West production, and it is...
CelebritiesPosted by
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Sierra Ferrell Draws Inspiration from Heartbreak on “In Dreams”

For as beautiful and eclectic as life can be, the problem with it much of the time comes down to a single question: what are we actually supposed to do here? At any given moment, we could strap on running shoes to race a mile or instead stuff our mouths with candy. In other words—Sierra Ferrell’s to be exact—“We’re thrown into this life, then one day we must die.” Human beings have been trying to make sense of this predicament forever. But one of the prettiest renditions of this philosophical excavation is Ferrell’s newest song, “In Dreams,” which is also one of the lead singles from her latest LP, Long Time Coming, out today (August 20).
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Pink Navel’s “DIY TWITTER”: The Ones

Pink Navel takes a collage-like approach to music. They sample their surroundings, spit bars with an out-of-breath vigor, and loop playful, syncopated beats without a second thought. The Maine-based rapper started in Boston’s music scene as a punk rock musician, before transitioning into a lo-fi rapper who takes their influences from poetry. In their single, “DIY TWITTER,” an eclectic gem from their live-recorded album EPIC, Navel invites listeners into a DIY heaven. Jumping into an audio clip of a cheering audience, they confidently state, “I’m black, blackity black, weird as hell too,” before scruffily singing, “​​When I was all around/Traveling with my crew/All I could really think/Was if I had the brew,” over a simple piano melody. It’s a dynamic track that engulfs you deeper into Navel’s world with each listen.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to P4K, Top5ivee, Big Sad 1900, 5Much, and Slumlord Trill’s “Mainline”: The Ones

Over the last several months, L.A.’s P4K, Top5ivee, and 5Much, have contributed to a handful of the best West Coast posse cuts. The trio’s breakout moment was “STL Caps and Jay Hats,” an introduction to their cold-blooded street politics, and they repeated their success with the Ron-Ron-produced “Baby Stone Gorillas.” Their latest, “Mainline,” makes for an unofficial trilogy of sorts. They team up with like-minded local MCs Big Sad 1900 and Slumlord Trill, and each of the original three bring something distinct to the single: P4K’s punchlines are slick enough to compete with the BlueBucksClan dudes, Top5ivee’s ahead of the beat flow is mesmerizing enough that the smooth production becomes an afterthought, and 5Much’s delivery is playful despite the seriousness of his threats. Watch out for this crew.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

“Star-Crossed”

In July of 2020, Kacey Musgraves and fellow singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly announced their divorce, after two and a half years of marriage, via a joint statement that called the couple’s love “a soul connection that can never be erased.” Musgraves isn’t shying away from her real-life breakup in her music either, telling one recent interviewer that the follow-up to 2018’s brilliant pop-country bliss-out Golden Hour will be a full-fledged “post-divorce album, bursting the fucking bubble.” The first song to arrive from her newly announced album Star-Crossed is the opener and title track, which seems to float in the air significantly, leaving the impression that maybe later tracks are where she’ll come in with a sharp pin.
Stanwood, WAcascadiaweekly.com

A legacy of inspiration

WHAT: “Fluid Formations: The Legacy of Glass in the Pacific Northwest”. WHERE: Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St. WHERE: Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner. INFO: http://www.monamuseum.org. WHAT: “Pilchuck Glass School: Celebrating 50 Years”. WHEN: 11am-5pm Fri.-Sun., through Aug. 22. WHERE: Matzke Fine Art Gallery...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

A Martyr’s Reward

The art of Ka is quiet. He raps in a smoky mutter, subdued yet trenchant, and over the last decade, his largely self-produced beats have molted into wispy, drumless loops. But listen closely and you’ll be rewarded with rich networks of detail that bore into the realities of a 49-year-old’s neglected Brownsville neighborhood. This music is often likened to audiobooks, literature, epic poetry, which is to say that it defiantly demands your full attention. And as the zeitgeist has centered steely, East Coast formalism the last couple years from the Griselda crew and the Alchemist, Ka seems to be receiving plenty of it.
Theater & DancePosted by
Pitchfork

’Til I Start Speaking

Four years ago, Katy Morley accepted solitude. After putting out two lovelorn, trip-hop-influenced EPs, the Minneapolis-born, London-based singer, whose pen name is Morly, released “Sleeping in My Own Bed,” a track that emphasized her newfound fulfillment with a jazzy full-band arrangement. This song appears remixed and remastered on Morly’s debut album ‘Til I Start Speaking, functioning as the final entry of a trilogy—following the lethargic title track and the smoky reflection “Dance to You”—about contented singledom. Throughout the album, Morly drifts between resigned longing and reciprocated love, painting in every shade of heartbreak and romance along the way.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Long Time Coming

The rambling hobo is a central figure in American folk iconography. Jimmie Rodgers left home at 13 to ride the rails and create his Singing Brakeman persona. Woody Guthrie toured Dust Bowl migrant camps, honing his plainspoken folk music and trenchant socialist politics. Bob Dylan canonized Guthrie with his “Song to Woody” and helped mythologize the traveling folkie with songs like “I Am a Lonesome Hobo.” The broad strokes of Sierra Ferrell’s story place her in the same lineage, with a distinctly modern twist: She got her break by going viral on YouTube.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Aisles EP

Angel Olsen doesn’t want you reading too much into her new Aisles EP. On the heels of two of her most emotionally taxing albums yet, she’s recorded something entirely out of character: a covers EP of ’80s hits she’s heard at the grocery store. It’s not a declaration of a lighter new direction, or a sign that she’s entered a Weezer-y, internet-pandering phase of her career. They’re just some covers, she insists. “I know it’s not really in my history to do something unintentional or just for the hell of it,” she writes in notes accompanying the EP. “I just wanted to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous.”
Musicmusicconnection.com

New Music Critique: Talk

It’s easy to hear why this one-man project, with top-notch production from Ken Lewis (Taylor Swift, Kanye West), has gotten lots of TikTok traction. And it gets more and more impressive as it unfolds. With just voice and guitar, “Run Away to Mars” is a solemn, sincere, solo piece with great harmonies and a memorable hook line: “What if I run away to Mars?” The only thing lacking is that the expected moment for a full band to kick in never arrives. Talk saved that for the song “Train,” a driving rocker with a soft touch. Great momentum, sterling production, beautiful guitar tone and an engaging chorus that’s radio-ready. Fans of Nathaniel Rateliff, Mumford & Sons and Black Keys should check him out.
Beauty & FashionFilm Threat

Dreams On Fire

FANTASIA FILM FESTIVAL 2021 REVIEW! Phillipe McKie’s Dreams on Fire does one thing very well: it makes you want to go to Tokyo yesterday. The film captures so many different types of people and subcultures it can almost make your head spin. It is refreshing, considering we only usually see Tokyo presented in a certain way in movies. McKie explores the city’s mysteries through the eyes of a newcomer, Yume (Bambi Naka), a fledgling dancer who leaves her family home in the countryside against their wishes.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Sylva Sylvarum

Crys cole and James Rushford’s music was not made for kitchens or cars. Their work is so subtle that the smallest distraction—the noise from an AC unit, the rumble of a passing truck—threatens to drown out its nuances. The Canadian sound artist and Australian composer, who together record as Ora Clementi, specialize in small, quiet sounds evocative of rustling leaves, rubbed wineglass rims, and humming fluorescent bulbs. Silence the noise around you, and their work opens up a world of vivid and suggestive detail.
Video GamesPosted by
Pitchfork

Body Jumper

By the time musician Jonathan Lopez and vocalist Christian Petty crossed paths at a screening of the 2016 black comedy horror film, The Greasy Strangler, Provoker was already Lopez’s side project—an outlet he conceived in hopes of composing film scores—and Petty had been making R&B music of his own. After bringing bassist Wil Palacios and drummer Kristian Moreno into the fold, and releasing the EP Dark Angel in 2018, Lopez and Petty built up a fanbase on Instagram from scratch. Once their online aesthetic was realized, and COVID-19 halted the band’s 2020 North American tour, the Bay Area distortion bros attempted to become modern translators of anguish and torment in the digital age. Filled with muted vocals and no wave melodies, their debut album, Body Jumper, uses 1980s horror tropes and video games to reflect on contemporary alienation.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Top 50 Progressive Rock Artists

As we all know, every music critic "best of" piece is created through rigorous experiments, with the results reviewed by a body of one's peers. Just kidding. Turns out this list of the 50 Best Progressive Rock Artists was based on opinion, not objective fact. There is no guidebook or grand methodology: We didn't force ourselves to shoehorn in a certain number of acts from a particular style or era; we didn't consult Metacritic or the Billboard charts; we didn't require a band to have multiple Minimoogs in their keyboard rigs. We just thought about it a lot — and ultimately went with our gut.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Year of the Spider

Two years ago, after a series of misfortunes left her questioning everything, Shannon Shaw did what anyone in the midst of such crisis would do: She visited an astrologist. The vocalist and bassist for the Oakland rock band Shannon and the Clams was advised to channel the power of Durga, a vigilant Hindu goddess who can be recognized by her eight arms; Shaw, a noted arachnophobe, caught onto this irony right away. “I was getting protection from the thing I feared the most,” she explained. These tentative but notable steps outside her comfort zone drive Shannon and the Clams’ sixth studio album, Year of the Spider.
Musicearmilk.com

American rapper Kaliib drops catchy single, “Famous," on shutting out distractions

Rising American rapper, singer-songwriter and producer Kaliib drops addictive new single, “Famous,” switching effortlessly between singing and rap, the soft vocals ebbing and flowing over a smooth, jazzy soundscape. Drawing from his own life experiences, “Famous” delves into shutting out any distractions in your path to achieving your dreams. He...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The Horses and the Hounds

James McMurtry stands out even among the Lone Star State’s finest songwriters, a community of artists known for the local color that saturates their story-songs. Much like his old man, the late novelist Larry McMurtry, he’s a fiction writer rather than a confessionalist: He just so happens to choose heartland rock as a vehicle for his tales of Americans at their lowest, searching for a fast buck, a little salvation, or maybe just a quiet moment to get their hearts in order. He crams his songs full of vivid details, the kind that many other writers might not even think up but that create a sense of a larger world outside the song.

