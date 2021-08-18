Cancel
Rock Music

Draw Down the Moon

By Arielle Gordon
 8 days ago
In the early-to-mid-2010s, an earnest, urbane kind of indie rock ruled festival stages, Tumblr, and the pages of NME. Bands like Foals, Two Door Cinema Club, and the Wombats captured the hearts and minds of teens who craved the accessibility of pop but could only accept it when gussied up with skinny jeans, button-downs, and over-enunciated vowels. The sound was poreless, grit-free, and brutally effective: The squeaky-clean riffs and perfectly timed beats of songs like “My Number” or “Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)” are still etched deep in the millennial psyche.

“Walking at a Downtown Pace”

Parquet Courts’ new single “Walking at a Downtown Pace” opens with A Savage deadpanning, “I’m making plans for the day all of this is through.” It’s a familiar pandemic-era sentiment, and a few breaths later Savage is looking forward to the moment he’ll “return the smile on an unmasked friend.” But the Brooklyn band’s upcoming album Sympathy for Life was already basically in the can when COVID-19 hit. The first widely available single from that record (following June’s physical-only “Plant Life”) offers a breathless escape from the lockdowns we lived in before lockdowns were mandated; they may have been self-imposed, but they were no less socially distanced. Sooner or later, you have to break out, and when you do, the trampled tourists will never know what hit them.
Enjoying The Summer Moon

This Saturday we will have a full moon, and after the heat of the sun we’ve been through, we’re tempted to lay out in the cooler temps and get a nice gray “moonglow” like Morticia Addams of the perennial TV favorite, The Addams Family. (Vampires are so fragile they can only stand the light of the moon.)
Gunfight – To The Moon

Directly following the release of his latest banger “Heroes and Zeroes,” that saw GunFight unveil his very first NFT, the producer has now returned to drop yet another bass masterpiece with “To The Moon.“ A cheeky play on the popular phrase within the crypto community, that is out with an NFT of its own, “To The Moon“ marks GunFight’s fifth official release this year, and makes up for a stunning combination of drums, gritty sound design and immersive atmospheres, placed all over an ever-changing tempo that moves from electro house to mid-tempo bass vibes.
Listen to Pink Navel’s “DIY TWITTER”: The Ones

Pink Navel takes a collage-like approach to music. They sample their surroundings, spit bars with an out-of-breath vigor, and loop playful, syncopated beats without a second thought. The Maine-based rapper started in Boston’s music scene as a punk rock musician, before transitioning into a lo-fi rapper who takes their influences from poetry. In their single, “DIY TWITTER,” an eclectic gem from their live-recorded album EPIC, Navel invites listeners into a DIY heaven. Jumping into an audio clip of a cheering audience, they confidently state, “I’m black, blackity black, weird as hell too,” before scruffily singing, “​​When I was all around/Traveling with my crew/All I could really think/Was if I had the brew,” over a simple piano melody. It’s a dynamic track that engulfs you deeper into Navel’s world with each listen.
Settima Tacca on “Wondrous Feelings of Ages Long Gone” and Piecing Things Together

Apollinariya Kaspars has just self-released Wondrous Feelings of Ages Long Gone, her first album as Settima Tacca, but her initial introduction to performing music was less than wondrous. “My mother made me attend piano classes when I was around nine years old. I found the lessons quite excruciating, so I hid in the closet from my teacher,” Kaspars rembers. Perhaps somewhat ironically, Kaspars’ voice and piano are the beating heart of Wondrous Feelings. Ages old synthesizers add a melancholy emotional depth that no machine should be capable of. “My favorite vintage synths are a Korg Polysix and a Roland Juno-60. I absolutely love them,” Kaspars explains. “They are beautiful inside and out with their own particular characters.”
Listen to P4K, Top5ivee, Big Sad 1900, 5Much, and Slumlord Trill’s “Mainline”: The Ones

Over the last several months, L.A.’s P4K, Top5ivee, and 5Much, have contributed to a handful of the best West Coast posse cuts. The trio’s breakout moment was “STL Caps and Jay Hats,” an introduction to their cold-blooded street politics, and they repeated their success with the Ron-Ron-produced “Baby Stone Gorillas.” Their latest, “Mainline,” makes for an unofficial trilogy of sorts. They team up with like-minded local MCs Big Sad 1900 and Slumlord Trill, and each of the original three bring something distinct to the single: P4K’s punchlines are slick enough to compete with the BlueBucksClan dudes, Top5ivee’s ahead of the beat flow is mesmerizing enough that the smooth production becomes an afterthought, and 5Much’s delivery is playful despite the seriousness of his threats. Watch out for this crew.
Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Concerts

Nine Inch Nails have canceled all of their 2021 performances. In a statement posted to Twitter, the band wrote: “When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”
Rhododendron

A decade ago, Chris d’Eon went looking for the archangel Gabriel in the depths of cyberspace. Having recently returned from a year-long stay at an Indian monastery, he was living in a windowless room in Montreal and working in a call center. The economy was falling apart. Everywhere around him he felt a sense of malaise, a creeping pessimism at odds with Silicon Valley’s utopian promises. It felt clear that God, if He existed, had abandoned us; if His messenger was out there, d’Eon reasoned, he might be lurking somewhere in the chaos of the internet.
’Til I Start Speaking

Four years ago, Katy Morley accepted solitude. After putting out two lovelorn, trip-hop-influenced EPs, the Minneapolis-born, London-based singer, whose pen name is Morly, released “Sleeping in My Own Bed,” a track that emphasized her newfound fulfillment with a jazzy full-band arrangement. This song appears remixed and remastered on Morly’s debut album ‘Til I Start Speaking, functioning as the final entry of a trilogy—following the lethargic title track and the smoky reflection “Dance to You”—about contented singledom. Throughout the album, Morly drifts between resigned longing and reciprocated love, painting in every shade of heartbreak and romance along the way.
Body Jumper

By the time musician Jonathan Lopez and vocalist Christian Petty crossed paths at a screening of the 2016 black comedy horror film, The Greasy Strangler, Provoker was already Lopez’s side project—an outlet he conceived in hopes of composing film scores—and Petty had been making R&B music of his own. After bringing bassist Wil Palacios and drummer Kristian Moreno into the fold, and releasing the EP Dark Angel in 2018, Lopez and Petty built up a fanbase on Instagram from scratch. Once their online aesthetic was realized, and COVID-19 halted the band’s 2020 North American tour, the Bay Area distortion bros attempted to become modern translators of anguish and torment in the digital age. Filled with muted vocals and no wave melodies, their debut album, Body Jumper, uses 1980s horror tropes and video games to reflect on contemporary alienation.
“Star-Crossed”

In July of 2020, Kacey Musgraves and fellow singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly announced their divorce, after two and a half years of marriage, via a joint statement that called the couple’s love “a soul connection that can never be erased.” Musgraves isn’t shying away from her real-life breakup in her music either, telling one recent interviewer that the follow-up to 2018’s brilliant pop-country bliss-out Golden Hour will be a full-fledged “post-divorce album, bursting the fucking bubble.” The first song to arrive from her newly announced album Star-Crossed is the opener and title track, which seems to float in the air significantly, leaving the impression that maybe later tracks are where she’ll come in with a sharp pin.
Turnstile – ‘GLOW ON’ review: the sound of rock music stretched to thrilling limits

In 2018, upon the release of their last album ‘Time & Space’, NME called Turnstile “the new shape of punk to come,” a hardcore band intent on tearing down boundaries and disrupting rock music’s status quo. Three years on, as they release their third full-length record, ‘GLOW ON’, even the ‘punk’ term now feels too restrictive: this is an album that shuns almost any traditional categorisation, and is all the more thrilling for it.
A Tribute to Mooning

© Forever Dog Podcast Network. All Rights Reserved. Website. Podcasting icons Julie Klausner (Difficult People) and Tom Scharpling (The Best Show) team up for a fun show where they have fun and you have fun and everybody has fun. Each week, Tom and Julie careen through the best and worst of pop culture, giving the business to blockhead celebrities, rescuing shoddy podcasts, exploring obscure American subcultures, watching clips from the classics (The Munsters, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, etc), and hanging out with amazing guests, all in the name of keeping each other sane and making each other laugh. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
Aisles EP

Angel Olsen doesn’t want you reading too much into her new Aisles EP. On the heels of two of her most emotionally taxing albums yet, she’s recorded something entirely out of character: a covers EP of ’80s hits she’s heard at the grocery store. It’s not a declaration of a lighter new direction, or a sign that she’s entered a Weezer-y, internet-pandering phase of her career. They’re just some covers, she insists. “I know it’s not really in my history to do something unintentional or just for the hell of it,” she writes in notes accompanying the EP. “I just wanted to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous.”
Sylva Sylvarum

Crys cole and James Rushford’s music was not made for kitchens or cars. Their work is so subtle that the smallest distraction—the noise from an AC unit, the rumble of a passing truck—threatens to drown out its nuances. The Canadian sound artist and Australian composer, who together record as Ora Clementi, specialize in small, quiet sounds evocative of rustling leaves, rubbed wineglass rims, and humming fluorescent bulbs. Silence the noise around you, and their work opens up a world of vivid and suggestive detail.
Listen to JayBucks’ “She Got Opps 2”: The Ones

JayBucks is a romantic. On “She Got Opps 2,” he swoons for the latest girl to capture his heart, dreaming of a Bonnie and Clyde-style relationship. Over a drill flip of Childish Gambino’s “3005”—words that wouldn’t make sense a year ago, but now it’s nothing out of the ordinary—he raps, “She got opps too, I got opps too/Let’s make it boom, let’s clear the whole room,” and doesn’t it just make your heart melt? He goes into further detail about what he imagines to be the perfect relationship, and no, it doesn’t include overrated junk like nice dinners out and emotional intimacy: “Could you hold the grip for me?/Could you roll a spliff for me?” Love is in the air.
The Long and Short of It

Three years ago, a teenager named Graham Jonson released a standout beat tape under the pseudonym quickly, quickly. Though it superficially resembled the loop-by-numbers tunes that had become de rigueur background music for hard-working high schoolers, the music on the tape was ever-changing, new instruments and melodies appearing spontaneously like the colors in a changing sky. Indebted to Dilla, the Pharcyde, and the phantom loops of Burial, Jonson’s work had all the hallmarks of sample-based music, with two exceptions. He didn’t content himself with a novel break or a pretty melody, but stacked ideas and details until each of the tracks included felt like a world unto itself. And there were no instrumental samples; he made it all himself.
Primordial Arcana

Wolves in the Throne Room’s early albums imbued black metal’s towering riffs and pummeling drums with a striking sense of place. Brothers Nathan and Aaron Weaver shared a deep communion with the forests and rivers of the Pacific Northwest, and they sought to capture that beauty and power in music. Their so-called Cascadian black metal felt like a uniquely North American answer to the frostbitten sound of Norwegian bands like Immortal and Enslaved. On Primordial Arcana, the band’s disappointing seventh album, they sound like they need to come out of the woods.

