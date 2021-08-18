Draw Down the Moon

Parquet Courts’ new single “Walking at a Downtown Pace” opens with A Savage deadpanning, “I’m making plans for the day all of this is through.” It’s a familiar pandemic-era sentiment, and a few breaths later Savage is looking forward to the moment he’ll “return the smile on an unmasked friend.” But the Brooklyn band’s upcoming album Sympathy for Life was already basically in the can when COVID-19 hit. The first widely available single from that record (following June’s physical-only “Plant Life”) offers a breathless escape from the lockdowns we lived in before lockdowns were mandated; they may have been self-imposed, but they were no less socially distanced. Sooner or later, you have to break out, and when you do, the trampled tourists will never know what hit them.