Tennessee State

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Log Cabin Democrat
 8 days ago

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 18, the 230th day of 2021. There are 135 days left in the year. On August 18, 1894, Congress established the Bureau of Immigration. In 1587, Virginia Dare became the first child of English parents to be born in present-day America, on what is now Roanoke Island in North Carolina. (However, the Roanoke colony ended up mysteriously disappearing.)

