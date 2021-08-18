Topcashback: Get $35 Back for New GoPuff Customers ($33 Moneymaker; Select Areas)

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. No matter what type of business you run, your customers always have an opinion. From being completely happy with your service to thinking your product needs a total overhaul (and every opinion in between), your customers’ opinions can be as diverse as they are. It’s the companies that know how to harness this feedback to inform their decisions that are able to please their customers the most.