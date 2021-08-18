Topcashback: Get $35 Back for New GoPuff Customers ($33 Moneymaker; Select Areas)
Topcashback is offering $35 back when you make your first GoPuff purchase. GoPuff delivers things like snacks and other foods and goods. Looks like you can order $10.95 of stuff, pay the $1.95 delivery fee, and get $35 back from Topcashback. You can also sign up for a free trial on their unlimited delivery – then order a couple dollars of stuff and it should be nearly a full $35 moneymaker. Nice deal for trying out a new service.www.doctorofcredit.com
Comments / 0