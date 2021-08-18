Plenty hot Tuesday and Ditto Wednesday

Highs Tuesday were in the low to mid 90s. Heat index as high as 106. Storms fired up in the afternoon, and cooled things down. Morning lows drop into the mid 70s to low 80s. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 90s. Expect some afternoon storms with locally heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Keep an eye to the sky. Toasty again Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with some afternoon storms again. Looking hotter Friday through the weekend with lower rain chances. Fred is becoming a non-tropical low. Grace is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula. Henri is forecast to become a hurricane as it makes a loop around Bermuda.