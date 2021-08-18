Families Helping Families moves location
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids nonprofit group that helps thousands of foster children across Iowa was moving locations this week. Families Helping Families helps about 2,000 children in the foster care system each year, 75% of those in Johnson County. The group started out in their most recent building in 2009. Melissa Carlson, the group’s executive director, said it actually grew out of the building on Center Point Road NE a number of years ago.www.kcrg.com
