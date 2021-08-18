Unusual Summer Spike In RSV

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Across the country, as well as locally, respiratory syncytial viruses are on the rise, and with symptoms similar to COVID-19, it can be difficult to distinguish between the two illnesses. In June, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory about rising cases of RSV. “All I have is two hands. So, I had one on each side,” said Ella Nahmias, whose twin boys had fevers, coughs and trouble breathing in June. “I really noticed that the chest wall was really going deep in and out, and the breathing was faster.” Ella Nahmias rushed her two...