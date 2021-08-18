Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Unusual Summer Spike In RSV

By Jessica Mentzer
Posted by 
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHARLOTTE – We all get a runny nose, cough, or sneeze from time to time. In the past, we typically dismissed these symptoms as part of a cold or virus with a plan to recover by resting for a few days. Since the beginning of 2020, those symptoms have totally changed “cold” the game. These symptoms are now mostly associated with COVID-19, a deadly global pandemic that has written history, but the facts are the “common cold” is still out there.

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

135
Followers
663
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsv#Mental Health#Weather#Exercise#Rsv#Mint Hill#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
WISH-TV

COVID delta variant symptoms differ between the vaccinated and unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in June, the delta variant accounted for 10% of cases nationwide. One month later, that number is up to 83%. Initially, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed a general overview of symptoms specific to the mutation, which included runny nose, sneezing, symptoms that could be mistaken for a common cold. This is unlike what’s seen in typical coronavirus infections such as shortness of breath, severe fatigue and loss of taste and smell to name a few.
KidsPosted by
The Oregonian

Delta variant causes record hospitalizations for children, as claims circulate that kids have RSV, not COVID-19

“Delta variant isn’t infecting kids,” offered one recent comment on an Oregonian/OregonLive social-media account. “It’s RSV!!!”. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory infection -- so common, says the Mayo Clinic, “that most children have been infected with the virus by age 2.”. Symptoms are similar to those of...
KidsNews 12

Does your child have COVID-19 or the common cold? Check the symptoms here as the school year gets underway.

Common colds, strep throat, flu and allergies all share many symptoms of COVID-19. If your child becomes ill as the school year gets underway, it might be difficult to tell what illness they have. Symptom screenings have the potential to exclude students from school repeatedly even though they do not have COVID-19 or another contagious illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
AZFamily

Arizona is seeing more cases of RSV than normal this summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is experiencing an unusual spike in RSV cases right now, according to data analyzed by Arizona's Family. There have been 375 new cases of the respiratory virus in Arizona from the first week of June through mid-August, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS). That's 31 times more new cases this summer than the 5-year average.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS LA

Cases Of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Spiking Alongside COVID-19 Infections, Symptoms Almost Identical

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Across the country, as well as locally, respiratory syncytial viruses are on the rise, and with symptoms similar to COVID-19, it can be difficult to distinguish between the two illnesses. In June, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory about rising cases of RSV. “All I have is two hands. So, I had one on each side,” said Ella Nahmias, whose twin boys had fevers, coughs and trouble breathing in June. “I really noticed that the chest wall was really going deep in and out, and the breathing was faster.” Ella Nahmias rushed her two...
Kidsmegadoctornews.com

What Parents Need to Know as RSV Cases Rise

Cleveland Clinic – RSV cases in young children appear to be on the rise, which doctors say is unusual for this time of year. Normally, the respiratory virus starts to spread in the fall. “We really didn’t see RSV all of last year. Starting in April, it completely disappeared and...
KidsHealthline

Kids Can Get COVID-19 and RSV at the Same Time

If your child develops a fever, cough, or congestion, consider getting your child tested not only for COVID-19 but for RSV infection as well. Younger toddlers and babies have a higher risk of experiencing respiratory distress from RSV. A dual infection with SARS-CoV-2 could potentially worsen the course of their...
Alexandria, LAwestcentralsbest.com

Pediatrician: Kids are testing positive for RSV, COVID,

ALEXANDRIA, La. -- In the past few months pediatricians have seen widespread cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in the southern states. RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms in kids. Young children can have more severe symptoms. Now, with the highly contagious Delta variant of...
Public Healthwtae.com

US seeing rise in respiratory virus cases this summer

— Pediatricians across the U.S. are seeing unusually higher numbers of respiratory syncytial virus in children this summer — a virus doctors never used to see in kids in the summer. The typical cold months' virus is also being seen in Pennsylvania, but the case numbers aren't as high...
Birmingham, ALWTVM

Doctors say masking can help stop the spread of RSV

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several pediatricians said there is another reason for children to mask up as they head back to school. Doctors said respiratory viruses are spreading earlier than usual, which may have strong implications for the fall and winter. RSV is one of the illnesses they’re keeping an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy