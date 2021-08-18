Mint Hill Roasting Company Welcomes Working Cats

MINT HILL, NC – Home is a place of solitude. We feel safe and protected there. We also find the people that we love and the things that we enjoy there. Home is also our training ground. It is at home that our children learn some tough lessons. Our children get an understanding of what it means to delay gratification at home. Prioritizing responsibilities before play time can be tough for a child to grasp, but it is necessary to learn. When we equip our children to eventually delay gratification on their own, we prepare them to become independent, reliable and self-sufficient later in life. As parents, it’s tough at times to follow through on making sure our children are making the right choices. However, we have to keep in mind that what we are teaching them now, will benefit them in the long run. Being a productive member of society begins at home as well. Do we give our children age appropriate responsibilities at home? Everyone (school age and above) can make a contribution to the household. A few simple chores and delegated responsibilities around the house is a great way to teach community, responsibility and leadership skills. What better place to learn those tough life lessons than at home. While our children are under our supervision and care, not only do we have the opportunity to train them, but we also have the ability to encourage them along the way. Follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation.