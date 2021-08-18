ACTC Qualifications

CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer. Are you still wondering if you will receive The IRS’ Advanced Child Tax Credits? Let’s find out if you meet the requirements. First thing first, what is the ACTC? The ACTC or Advanced Child Tax Credit is an advance on your 2021 taxes that you may qualify for to receive a Child Tax Credit or CTC on your taxes. The question that I mostly receive email and phones call over is How do you know if you are the recipient for this IRS advancement?