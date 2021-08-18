Cancel
Books & Literature

Holly Furtick Book Club

By Mary Beth Foster
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 7 days ago
CHARLOTTE – A few years ago, Holly Furtick, co-founder of multi-location global ministry Elevation Church, started posting book recommendations on her Instagram account for friends and followers. “Holly Furtick Book Club” started in 2019 as a summer experiment. The idea was to just read some books together just for fun over the summer. Holly went live on an evening in June, and her friends and Instagram followers showed up to talk about the book through comments during the hour-long Instagram live. It was so much fun that three months has turned into almost three years, and now each book club includes an exclusive interview with the book’s author.

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com
