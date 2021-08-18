Get Off To A Good Start
MINT HILL, NC – There are five ways to get off to a good start this school year. First, set specific goals. Have a conversation with your children and help them to identify and set realistic goals for the school year. Second, track and reward your children's progress. It's important for your children to see what their consistent commitment and persistence will accomplish. When goals are achieved, take the time to praise your children and celebrate the achievement. Third, make sure that your children have a place to study that is free from distractions. Homework will be completed more effectively when there aren't outside distractions competing for your child's attention. Ignore your childrens' request for 'noise in the background'. Allow their brains to focus on the task at hand. Fourth, establish a consistent routine at home. Schedule a time to complete homework, chores and other important tasks after the school day. Setting up a routine at the beginning of the school year helps to keep children and parents on track for the entire school year. Last, establish regular communication with your children's teachers. It is important that your children's teachers know that they have your support and that you welcome open communication. Establishing a rapport with our educators is key. When we work together with our children's teachers, our children reap the benefits of a network of support.
