Wood County, OH

To the editor: Lake Erie shouldn't be a toilet

Toledo Blade
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio officials have heaped praise on Governor Mike DeWine’s multi-million-dollar voluntary H2Ohio program which is supposed to protect Lake Erie. One feature of this highly-touted program is a $60/acre payment (taxpayer dollars) if they allow animal manure from factory farms to be applied to their fields – even on tiled fields that have phosphorus levels already much higher than the recommended rate. This means the largest farm operations, some of which already get significant subsidies (see https://farm.ewg.org), can now get even more taxpayer money!

www.toledoblade.com

