Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Bilawal lashes out at Pak PM over Afghan issue

charlottestar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarachi [Pakistan], August 18 (ANI): Pakistan could not afford any more U-turns at Afghanistan's situation, hence the government should come up with a clear-cut policy on Afghanistan with political backing and consensus in the country, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said. During a press conference on...

www.charlottestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Pakistan#Ani#Pakistan Peoples Party#The News International#Taliban#Sharia#Intra Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
PPP
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
WorldCouncil on Foreign Relations

Pakistan’s Support for the Taliban: What to Know

Why did Pakistani officials cheer the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan?. It is important to note Pakistan’s government and military are not monolithic institutions but rather groups with competing interests. With that in mind, it is true that these groups were generally in favor of a Taliban victory. After the Taliban took over Kabul, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan declared that the Taliban were “breaking the chains of slavery.”
AfghanistanBirmingham Star

Several Pakistanis celebrate Taliban's victory

Islamabad [Pakistan] August 23 (ANI): As the world watched the turmoil in Afghanistan, many Pakistanis celebrated the Taliban's gunpoint victory in the country, The Washington Post reported. Several Islamist organisations in Pakistan distributed sweets while netizens highlighted the "failure of the US." A senior Islamabad official mocked the assessments of...
Worlddallassun.com

Pak possess special responsibility towards Afghans: NATO

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 20 (ANI): NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday expressed that Pakistan has a special responsibility towards Afghanistan as Islamabad possesses close relations with the Taliban, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. NATO also urged that any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan's international obligations; safeguard the human rights...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Chinese, Turkish FMs talk about Afghan issues over phone

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, exchanged views on the Afghan situation in a phone conversation on Wednesday. Wang said that the situation in Afghanistan has changed overnight, and what will happen next depends on the policy...
WorldShropshire Star

Former interpreter hits out at Dominic Raab over support for Afghan translators

The Foreign Secretary has been accused of “failing” to provide protection for the families of translators who helped British troops. A former interpreter has hit out at Dominic Raab for not making a phone call to get help with evacuating translators from Afghanistan. The Foreign Secretary was reportedly “unavailable” to...
Foreign Policyneworleanssun.com

New report documents complicity of Pak, Afghan in China

Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): A US-based research and advocacy group has released a new report documenting the complicity of Pakistan and Afghanistan in China's transnational repression of Uyghurs. A report by Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) and the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs (Oxus), discerns different methods used...
Worlddallassun.com

Afghan social media campaign calls for sanctions on Pak

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 12 (ANI): A massive social media campaign in Afghanistan is demanding sanctions on Pakistan as people believe that Islamabad is behind the Taliban's destructive offensive in the country. Over the past four days, Afghan social media users have tweeted thousands of posts on Twitter and on other...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Meghan McCain hits out as Kamala Harris visits father’s memorial in Hanoi: ‘Honour my dad by helping Afghans’

Meghan McCain took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday after the latter lay flowers for her late father, Senator John McCain, at a memorial for him in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking the location where he was shot down during the Vietnam War.The conservative talk show host, who left The View earlier this year, told Ms Harris in a tweet on Thursday that the way to honour her father’s passing would be to ensure that “every single” American and Afghan who aided US forces during the nearly 20-year occupation were safe from the Taliban.“If you want to honor my dads...
washingtonnewsday.com

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan.

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan. Despite using different words to describe the current situation in Afghanistan, Republican and Democratic members of the House of Representatives asked for an extension of the existing August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the nation on Tuesday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy